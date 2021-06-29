Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Vic can take the Glory at Sheffield

Swift Undertaker (Trap 1) - 19.26 Sheffield

Our first selection comes in Sheffield's 19.26, A D2 over the 280-metre trip and SWIFT UNDERTAKER (Trap 1), who recently returned from a spell on the sidelines is fancied to come out on top. A winner in a good time for the grade over C&D in April, he has plenty of early boot and wasn't seen to anything like best effect 4 days ago, forced to check and bumped halfway. That is easily overlooked and he can trap handy on the rails and assert from halfway with a clear passage on this occasion.

Signet Miller (Trap 4) - 19:56 Towcester

A5 action over at Towcester at 19.56 and in our book a chance for last week's eye catcher SIGNET MILLER (Trap 4) to come out on top. Kevin Hutton's charge didn't help himself with a slow start but was noted finishing to good effect in recording his best effort yet around the Northamptonshire venue. Successful at A2 level around Monmore in December, this demanding 500-metre circuit looks tailor made for the son of Magical Bale, and he can turn mid-pack and begin motoring from the three-quarter point.

Glory Vic (Trap 2) - 21:01 Sheffield

We head back to Sheffield for our final selection and hopefully GLORY VIC (Trap 2) can make the wait worthwhile when he lines up in the 660-metre handicap at 21.01. Recent runs haven't seen him to best effect, not least given he's a dog that has produced his best when turning front rank. His make-up looks a good one in this handicap, particularly if he can hassle recent A6 scorer Laughill Simon (Trap 1) early doors and we're hopeful of a very big run from Barrie Draper's charge.

