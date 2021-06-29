Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Vic can take the Glory at Sheffield

Sheffield 29th Jun (D3 280m)Show Hide
Tuesday 29 June, 7.26pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Swift Undertaker
|2. Tullymurry Soda
|3. Dark Warrior
|4. Staycation
|5. Coney Culiacan
|6. Old Guard
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform highlight the three best bets from Sheffield and Towcester on Tuesday...
"...he can trap handy on the rails and assert from halfway with a clear passage on this occasion..."
Timeform on Swift Undertaker
Swift Undertaker (Trap 1) - 19.26 Sheffield
Our first selection comes in Sheffield's 19.26, A D2 over the 280-metre trip and SWIFT UNDERTAKER (Trap 1), who recently returned from a spell on the sidelines is fancied to come out on top. A winner in a good time for the grade over C&D in April, he has plenty of early boot and wasn't seen to anything like best effect 4 days ago, forced to check and bumped halfway. That is easily overlooked and he can trap handy on the rails and assert from halfway with a clear passage on this occasion.
Signet Miller (Trap 4) - 19:56 Towcester
A5 action over at Towcester at 19.56 and in our book a chance for last week's eye catcher SIGNET MILLER (Trap 4) to come out on top. Kevin Hutton's charge didn't help himself with a slow start but was noted finishing to good effect in recording his best effort yet around the Northamptonshire venue. Successful at A2 level around Monmore in December, this demanding 500-metre circuit looks tailor made for the son of Magical Bale, and he can turn mid-pack and begin motoring from the three-quarter point.
Glory Vic (Trap 2) - 21:01 Sheffield
We head back to Sheffield for our final selection and hopefully GLORY VIC (Trap 2) can make the wait worthwhile when he lines up in the 660-metre handicap at 21.01. Recent runs haven't seen him to best effect, not least given he's a dog that has produced his best when turning front rank. His make-up looks a good one in this handicap, particularly if he can hassle recent A6 scorer Laughill Simon (Trap 1) early doors and we're hopeful of a very big run from Barrie Draper's charge.
Tuesday 29 June, 7.26pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Swift Undertaker
|2. Tullymurry Soda
|3. Dark Warrior
|4. Staycation
|5. Coney Culiacan
|6. Old Guard
Tuesday 29 June, 7.56pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Swift Effigy
|2. Westmead Elbie
|3. Halcyon Days
|4. Signet Miller
|5. Droopys Battery
|6. Romeo Brigade
Tuesday 29 June, 9.01pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Laughil Simon
|2. Glory Vic
|3. Tewmax Esther
|4. Drumdoit Daisy
|5. Rathnagore Sue
|6. Coralboy Duchess