Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Velvet Juliet likely to prove a tough nut to crack at Newcastle

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday
Timeform select the best bets at Newcastle on Thursday...

"...fancied to continue the good work having her first foray into open company."

Timeform on Waltham Magic

WALTHAM MAGIC (Trap 6) - 18.51 Newcastle

WALTHAM MAGIC has been a much-improved model post lockdown, taking a significant step forward when bolting up in A1 company last time. Crucially that was the best she's trapped to date and the daughter of the great Roxholme Magic is fancied to continue the good work having her first foray into open company.

VELVET JULIET (Trap 5) - 19.41 Newcastle

VELVET JULIET has been a tremendous servant to connections and has highlighted she's on good terms with herself in landing each of her last two starts over C&D, holding another cracking local in the shape of Dilly Dilly last week. A fast trapper, she clearly has the bit between her teeth at present and is likely to prove a tough nut to crack if breaking as she did last time.

LEVANTE BEACH (Trap 5) - 20:27 Newcastle

Heat five of the RPGTV All England Cup opening rounds takes place at 20.27 and we're hopeful LEVANTE BEACH will have little trouble booking his place in the next round. The Northern Puppy Derby winner of last year, he looked on good terms with himself when successful over C&D seven days ago, showing all his customary early dash, and a similar exit from the boxes should see him bowling along in front once more.

Recommended bets

Newc 16th Jul (OR 480m)

Thursday 16 July, 6.51pm

1. Nadurra Cushla
2. Greenwell Jean
3. Magical Vera
4. Black Olive
5. Moanteen Enable
6. Waltham Magic
Newc 16th Jul (OR 480m)

Thursday 16 July, 7.41pm

1. Forest Jason
2. Ballymartin Hero
3. Knockboy Jet
4. Jumeirah Sprite
5. Velvet Juliet
6. Shady Diesel
Newc 16th Jul (OR 480m)

Thursday 16 July, 8.27pm

1. Look Like Power
2. Crooks Samson
3. Rockmount Buster
4. Pond Ricardo
5. Levante Beach
6. Calzaghe Edward (Res)
