Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Up To You looks too strong

Slaneyside Xpres (Trap 3) - 15.44 Sheffield

Slaneyside Xpres (Trap 3, 15.44) arrives a maiden on the back of 5 career starts, but there has been promise from the June 19' youngster, not least when just beaten in to third 9 days ago. Drawn outside a pair with less experience may well aid the son of Good News and with obvious claims of turning front rank, he's fancied to capitalise and get off the mark.

Up To You (Trap 5) - 16:43 Sheffield

Up To You (Trap 5, 16.43) hasn't seen the track much since her breakthrough success at Owlerton in December, but in truth her exploits have been largely consistent in defeat subsequently. A strong runner at the 500-metre trip, her draw in trap 5 between a pair of moderate breakers looks a particularly useful one and we're hopeful she can follow likely pace-setter Massive Attack (Trap 2) early doors and prove too strong.

Murlens Xtra (Trap 6) - 17:22 Sheffield

Sheffield's final race features at 17.22 and we're hopeful a pup who has made a bright start to his career in the shape of Murlens Xtra (Trap 6) can gain due reward for a string of consistent displays following his upgrade from A6 last month. A genuine wide runner, this fast-trapping son of Laughill Blake is expected to lead this afternoon and with potential for scrimmaging inside a distinct possibility, he's expected to soon be making the best of his way home and double his career tally.

