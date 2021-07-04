Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Up Stumps the one to side with at Central Park

Central Park 4th Jul (OR 265m)Show Hide
Sunday 4 July, 7.36pm
Timeform identify the three best bets at Central Park on Sunday evening.
"...a time that gives him a huge chance again in this company..."
Timeform on Chasing Turkey
UP STUMPS (Trap 1) - 19:36 Central Park
UP STUMPS (Trap 1) should bowl his rivals over in the 19:36 maiden sprint. He shaped well in a trial at the track before notching up a fourth victory at Romford over 400m on Friday. He can strike again while the iron is hot.
CHASING TURKEY (Trap 5) - 20:17 Central Park
CHASING TURKEY (Trap 5) can gobble up the opposition in the 20:17 open. He enjoyed a happy return to Central Park a fortnight ago when making every bend a winning one with a time that gives him a huge chance again in this company.
MEENAGH MAVERICK (Trap 3) - 20:38 Central Park
MEENAGH MAVERICK (Trap 3) is the star turn on the card and will take all the beating in the 20:38 hurdle contest. He's had a tremendous campaign at Central Park, edged out in the Springbok Final after a luckless run before putting matters right with victory when it mattered in the Grand National Final, seeing off re-opposing kennelmate Toolmaker Daddy. Two more wins have followed in the last month, most recently at Crayford, and he can come home in front again tonight.
Sunday 4 July, 8.17pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Bubbly Maniac
|2. Lenson Doolin
|3. Smurfs Machine
|4. Anniversary Girl
|5. Chasing Turkey
|6. Troy Firebird
Sunday 4 July, 8.38pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Storys Goal
|2. Bang On Sonia
|3. Meenagh Maverick
|4. Slowlane Penny
|5. Coolavanny Archy
|6. Toolmaker Daddy