Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Up Stumps the one to side with at Central Park

UP STUMPS (Trap 1) - 19:36 Central Park

UP STUMPS (Trap 1) should bowl his rivals over in the 19:36 maiden sprint. He shaped well in a trial at the track before notching up a fourth victory at Romford over 400m on Friday. He can strike again while the iron is hot.

CHASING TURKEY (Trap 5) - 20:17 Central Park

CHASING TURKEY (Trap 5) can gobble up the opposition in the 20:17 open. He enjoyed a happy return to Central Park a fortnight ago when making every bend a winning one with a time that gives him a huge chance again in this company.

MEENAGH MAVERICK (Trap 3) - 20:38 Central Park

MEENAGH MAVERICK (Trap 3) is the star turn on the card and will take all the beating in the 20:38 hurdle contest. He's had a tremendous campaign at Central Park, edged out in the Springbok Final after a luckless run before putting matters right with victory when it mattered in the Grand National Final, seeing off re-opposing kennelmate Toolmaker Daddy. Two more wins have followed in the last month, most recently at Crayford, and he can come home in front again tonight.



