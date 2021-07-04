To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Up Stumps the one to side with at Central Park

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Central Park on Sunday evening.

"...a time that gives him a huge chance again in this company..."

Timeform on Chasing Turkey

UP STUMPS (Trap 1) - 19:36 Central Park

UP STUMPS (Trap 1) should bowl his rivals over in the 19:36 maiden sprint. He shaped well in a trial at the track before notching up a fourth victory at Romford over 400m on Friday. He can strike again while the iron is hot.

CHASING TURKEY (Trap 5) - 20:17 Central Park

CHASING TURKEY (Trap 5) can gobble up the opposition in the 20:17 open. He enjoyed a happy return to Central Park a fortnight ago when making every bend a winning one with a time that gives him a huge chance again in this company.

MEENAGH MAVERICK (Trap 3) - 20:38 Central Park

MEENAGH MAVERICK (Trap 3) is the star turn on the card and will take all the beating in the 20:38 hurdle contest. He's had a tremendous campaign at Central Park, edged out in the Springbok Final after a luckless run before putting matters right with victory when it mattered in the Grand National Final, seeing off re-opposing kennelmate Toolmaker Daddy. Two more wins have followed in the last month, most recently at Crayford, and he can come home in front again tonight.


Recommended bets

