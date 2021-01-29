To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Underground Aero fancied to make a bold bid at Romford

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Kinsley and Romford on Friday...

"...it's feasible to think she will prove tough to dislodge on the front end..."

Timeform on Anhid News

FREEDOM SHANDY (Trap 6) - 13.36 Kinsley

FREEDOM SHANDY has been kept very busy of late but he's largely thriving on his racing, runner-up in a D2 sprint contest on his most recent outing three days ago. He looks well-housed in stripes outside a slow breaker this afternoon and with proven form at a higher level than A3, he's fancied to turn handy at the very least out wide, avoid potential scrimmaging on his inner and emerge victorious.

UNDERGROND AERO (Trap 6) - 18.58 Romford

There's some good quality action at Romford this evening and UNDERGROND AERO is fancied to confirm the promise of a host of A1 exploits and come out on top. Paul Young's charge, a facile winner three starts back, went agonisingly close in open company back in December, and with sound claims on expected final time, he's fancied to make a bold bid from the striped jacket.

ANHID NEWS (Trap 5) - 21:28 Romford

The final race on Romford's card is certainly not a strong maiden marathon on paper and it may well be a good opportunity for ANHID NEWS to dispel a luckless effort at Crayford recently and regain the winning thread. A good winner over 575-metres here earlier this month, she stayed on strongly to the line on that occasion. Fancied to be handy again from lid rise, it's feasible to think she will prove tough to dislodge on the front end with the 750-metre trip expected to be within range.

Kinsl 29th Jan (A3 462m)

Friday 29 January, 1.36pm

Market rules

1. Highview Planet
2. Carrigeen Min
3. Daves Missile
4. Kylehill Boy
5. Corcass Gem
6. Freedom Shandy
Romfd 29th Jan (OR 400M)

Friday 29 January, 6.58pm

Market rules

1. Signet Whitechin
2. Cloncunny Mike
3. Tickity Fizz
4. Newlawn News
5. Kuda Gem
6. Underground Aero
Romfd 29th Jan (OR 750m)

Friday 29 January, 9.28pm

Market rules

1. Barkin Mad Andy
2. Whizzy Rose
3. Scullys Lochlan
4. Lemming Dina
5. Anhid News
6. Corrig Iris
