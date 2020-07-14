Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tyson can put in a knockout display

Newcastle's evening RPGTV card is the destination for all three bets, with Tell On Nellie (T5) hopefully getting us off to the perfect start in the opener at 18.26. A strong stayer over the 480m trip, Tell On Nellie showed a likeable attitude when successful in this A4 grade on her penultimate outing and she didn't do a lot wrong when finding only a subsequent A3 winner too strong 3 weeks ago. She's had a short break since but if returning at that level, her chance appears to be pretty obvious.

The best race on the card is the A1 at 18.59, with Final Mad (T2) an appealing proposition from an ideal make-up. The selection's main asset is his early pace, and with habitual-slow starter Lissatouk Max on his inside, he really ought to lead these up. The selection was reeled in late here last week but is more than capable of making all in this class.

There's early pace surrounding Crooks Tyson (T2) in the A4 contest at 19.16, but that ought not to be a problem given his strong-running style and the grader has been kind leaving him in this class following a gutsy win last week given he was crowded at the second bend. The form he was displaying this winter makes him the clear one to beat in this.

