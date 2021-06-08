To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Two Geelo's of interest at Sheffield

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Sheffield on Tuesday.

"...she's a class act on her day..."

Timeform on Geelo Evie

GEELO BENNY (Trap 6) - 19:26 Sheffield

GEELO BENNY (Trap 6) can resume winning ways in the stripes in the 19:26 contest. The youngster took an A8 in April and has shaped up well in this grade the last twice, again just running out of steam late on last week. That was a good effort on the clock and a repeat should see him land the gold medal this time.

GEELO EVIE (Trap 2) - 20:27 Sheffield

GEELO EVIE (Trap 2) looks set for a big run in the 20:27 race. It's not been plain-sailing for Geelo Evie as she's been restricted to just two competitive starts since last summer, but she's a class act on her day and burned up the track in a trial last week.

RACKETHALL BALE (Trap 3) - 21:16 Sheffield

RACKETHALL BALE (Trap 3) can serve it up to his rivals in the 21:16 event. He's enjoying another good spell having won an A6 and a handicap in recent starts and was only touched off by a promising class-dropper last week. This looks easier and he can come home in front.

Bet slip

Close

