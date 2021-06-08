Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Two Geelo's of interest at Sheffield

Sheffield 8th Jun (A7 500m)Show Hide
Tuesday 8 June, 7.26pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Wasneverajockey
|2. Hello Mary Lou
|3. Millabbey Frank
|4. Baby Zippy
|5. Sharpys Tornado
|6. Geelo Benny
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform pick out the best bets at Sheffield on Tuesday.
"...she's a class act on her day..."
Timeform on Geelo Evie
GEELO BENNY (Trap 6) - 19:26 Sheffield
GEELO BENNY (Trap 6) can resume winning ways in the stripes in the 19:26 contest. The youngster took an A8 in April and has shaped up well in this grade the last twice, again just running out of steam late on last week. That was a good effort on the clock and a repeat should see him land the gold medal this time.
GEELO EVIE (Trap 2) - 20:27 Sheffield
GEELO EVIE (Trap 2) looks set for a big run in the 20:27 race. It's not been plain-sailing for Geelo Evie as she's been restricted to just two competitive starts since last summer, but she's a class act on her day and burned up the track in a trial last week.
RACKETHALL BALE (Trap 3) - 21:16 Sheffield
RACKETHALL BALE (Trap 3) can serve it up to his rivals in the 21:16 event. He's enjoying another good spell having won an A6 and a handicap in recent starts and was only touched off by a promising class-dropper last week. This looks easier and he can come home in front.
Tuesday 8 June, 7.26pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Wasneverajockey
|2. Hello Mary Lou
|3. Millabbey Frank
|4. Baby Zippy
|5. Sharpys Tornado
|6. Geelo Benny
Tuesday 8 June, 8.27pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Sharpys Junior
|2. Geelo Evie
|3. Sharpys Jimmy
|4. Zenobia
|5. Steel City Buck
|6. Baby Guinness
Tuesday 8 June, 9.16pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Hold The Ace
|2. Difficult Day
|3. Rackethall Bale
|4. Laughil Simon
|5. Farloe Atlas
|6. Cabaret Girl