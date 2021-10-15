Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Trust Louis at Nottingham

Nishioka (Trap 5) - 18.19 Nottingham

Nottingham is the destination for all three bets, with NISHIOKA (T5) hopefully getting us off to a good start in the opener at 18.19. Still in the very early stages of his career, Nishioka tasted success at the fifth time of asking in A7 company last month and matched that form when a close second in A6 class a week later. His failure to land the odds last time was disappointing, but he's fancied to lead up out wide here and regain the winning thread.

Perfecto Allstar (Trap 5) - 19.26 Nottingham

Having made a winning debut at Henlow in June, PERFECTO ALLSTAR (T5) has yet to add to that for all he has a few near misses at Nottingham. He possesses his fair share of early pace though and berthed against a couple of moderate trappers, a clear lead in this 19.26 affair may well be on the cards.

Curious Louis (Trap 2) - 20.12 Nottingham

There are a host of unknown quantities in the A2 contest at 20.12, but the most persuasive piece of on offer is the CURIOUS LOUIS (T2) victory in this grade 12 days ago. Given the margins involved on that occasion, he's lucky to still be in this band of race and while he's a slight hostage to fortune given his propensity to miss the break, a repeat performance ought to suffice.

