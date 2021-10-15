To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Trust Louis at Nottingham

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform provide the best bets at Nottingham on Friday...

Nishioka (Trap 5) - 18.19 Nottingham

Nottingham is the destination for all three bets, with NISHIOKA (T5) hopefully getting us off to a good start in the opener at 18.19. Still in the very early stages of his career, Nishioka tasted success at the fifth time of asking in A7 company last month and matched that form when a close second in A6 class a week later. His failure to land the odds last time was disappointing, but he's fancied to lead up out wide here and regain the winning thread.

Perfecto Allstar (Trap 5) - 19.26 Nottingham

Having made a winning debut at Henlow in June, PERFECTO ALLSTAR (T5) has yet to add to that for all he has a few near misses at Nottingham. He possesses his fair share of early pace though and berthed against a couple of moderate trappers, a clear lead in this 19.26 affair may well be on the cards.

Curious Louis (Trap 2) - 20.12 Nottingham

There are a host of unknown quantities in the A2 contest at 20.12, but the most persuasive piece of on offer is the CURIOUS LOUIS (T2) victory in this grade 12 days ago. Given the margins involved on that occasion, he's lucky to still be in this band of race and while he's a slight hostage to fortune given his propensity to miss the break, a repeat performance ought to suffice.

Nottingham 15th Oct (A2 500m)

Friday 15 October, 8.12pm

1. Waikiki Velvet
2. Curious Louis
3. Bogger Bruno
4. Mickys Barrett
5. Premier Reward
6. Chanceme A Dance
