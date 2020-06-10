To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Trade Joe to make his presence felt at Monmore

Dogs head-on
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday
Timeform bring you the best bets from Monmore and Sheffield on Wednesday...

"...we’re hopeful she can avoid any scrimmaging and emerge on the premises from the ¾ point."

Timeform on Lightfoot Jones

TRADE JOE (Trap 4) - 17.07 Monmore

TRADE JOE didn't kick on from his facile debut success in January in eight subsequent outings, however, his latest trial on the comeback trail suggests he's back firing on all cylinders, and granted a clear run he ought to make his presence felt in this class of A9.

KENNYS DREAM (Trap 1) - 21.21 Sheffield

KENNYS DREAM was always playing catch up on the back of a slow break in this grade eight days ago but was making eye-catching late headway come the end of the race, finding only his kennelmate too strong. A September 18' whelp, he can break better than that and is undoubtedly open to improvement, so we're hopeful he can make his mark this evening.

LIGHTFOOT JONES (Trap 2) - 21.51 Sheffield

LIGHTFOOT JONES quickly developed in to a consistent grader earlier in the year and, surprisingly dropped in class on the back of a close third in A3 grade latest, we think she may be ready to strike. Sean Davy's charge promises to turn handy on the rails and whilst she's likely to have to play second fiddle initially to the trail-blazing Trade Sprite, we're hopeful she can avoid any scrimmaging and emerge on the premises from the ¾ point.

TRADE JOE (Trap 4) - 17.07 Monmore
KENNYS DREAM (Trap 1) - 21.21 Sheffield
LIGHTFOOT JONES (Trap 2) - 21.51 Sheffield

