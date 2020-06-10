Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Trade Joe to make his presence felt at Monmore

TRADE JOE (Trap 4) - 17.07 Monmore

TRADE JOE didn't kick on from his facile debut success in January in eight subsequent outings, however, his latest trial on the comeback trail suggests he's back firing on all cylinders, and granted a clear run he ought to make his presence felt in this class of A9.

KENNYS DREAM (Trap 1) - 21.21 Sheffield

KENNYS DREAM was always playing catch up on the back of a slow break in this grade eight days ago but was making eye-catching late headway come the end of the race, finding only his kennelmate too strong. A September 18' whelp, he can break better than that and is undoubtedly open to improvement, so we're hopeful he can make his mark this evening.



LIGHTFOOT JONES (Trap 2) - 21.51 Sheffield

LIGHTFOOT JONES quickly developed in to a consistent grader earlier in the year and, surprisingly dropped in class on the back of a close third in A3 grade latest, we think she may be ready to strike. Sean Davy's charge promises to turn handy on the rails and whilst she's likely to have to play second fiddle initially to the trail-blazing Trade Sprite, we're hopeful she can avoid any scrimmaging and emerge on the premises from the ¾ point.