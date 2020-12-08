Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Towstar Oreo can strike late

Swift Perplex (Trap 6, 18.36) hasn't tasted success since August, though in truth he has been lightly raced and, on the back of a timely downgrade may be ready to strike. Well housed as the sole wide seed, he proved his well-being with a solid 39.73 over the 660-metre trip recently and we're hopeful he can enhance his record in the class of A5.

Sheffield's 21.01 looks a competitive affair on paper and with plenty of competition for the lead, it may pay to side with Towstar Oreo (Trap 5) to strike late and fast. The son of Ballymac Vic only recently returned from a spell on the side-lines and dropped a big hint he was coming to the boil when beaten 1 length in to third from an unpromising position 7 days ago. That effort reads well on the clock and if getting the gaps, he can emerge victorious.

Aberama Gold (Trap 6, 21.45) only recently returned from a spell sprinting and ran well to finish third from an unpromising position 7 days ago. The son of Droopys Nidge can break better than he did on that occasion and turning handy at the very least rates a distinct possibility this evening, so all looks set fair for a big run.

