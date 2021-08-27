Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Towstar Forest looks the top pick at Nottingham

The first of three selections on Nottingham's evening card comes in the second race at 18:36, with LAGANORE MUSTANG (Trap 4) fancied to regain the winning thread. A March '19 bitch, she has progressed nicely this summer, striking in A3 company at the beginning of the month. She did really well to finish second in this grade last week given she met trouble at the first bend and with the scope to rate higher, compensation may well await.

The last time BILLY THE FISH (Trap 6) ran in A7 company, she tasted success in June and a trio of narrow defeats after read well in the context of the 18:51 contest. Following a short break last week's return to action was hardly brimming with promise, but the quick downgrade is clearly in her favour and she should strip fitter with that run under her belt.

The most intriguing runner on the card is TOWSTAR FOREST (Trap 3) in the 19:09 A2 contest. On the pick of her form in the spring, including an A1 success, she would blow this race apart but there has been a kennel change and a couple of heavy defeats post-season raise questions. On the plus side, she should be close to peak fitness now so it would come as no surprise were she to leave those recent efforts well behind.

