To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Toolmaker to hammer his National rivals

Greyhounds running
It's Greyhound Grand National night at Central Park

Timeform pick out the best bets on Grand National night at Central Park...

"...he oozed class..."

Timeform on Toolmaker Daddy

Darbys Treasure (Trap 6) - 18:58 Central Park

Darbys Treasure (T6) looks a youngster to keep on side and can come out on top. He came clear in good style at Nottingham last month before a luckless run at Perry Barr. His trial time in Kent last week was encouraging and he'll surely be winning more races before long.

Toolmaker Daddy (Trap 6) - 20:54 Central Park

Toolmaker Daddy (T6) can triumph in the main event and give Ricky Holloway back-to-back wins in the £7,500 contest. The local trainer enjoyed a 1-2-3 in last year's event with reigning champion Roxholme Biscuit and the second Nomansland Flyer back for more, but it's the very promising Toolmaker Daddy who makes most appeal of his quartet tonight. He oozed class as he slammed the re-opposing Seaglass Smokey in his first heat and took care of Bang On Sonia and Roxholme Biscuit in last week's semis. With further luck out wide he can land this valuable prize.

Blue Tick Jenny (Trap 1) - 21:12 Central Park

Blue Tick Jenny (T1) looks the real deal in the stayers' event. She's been making hay since upped to 642m, notching up a third success impressively in an open last week. Her recent times are the best on offer in this line up and, with good fortune, there is every chance she'll be clear coming off the first bend.

Recommended bets

Darbys Treasure (Trap 6) - 18:58 Central Park
Toolmaker Daddy (Trap 6) - 20:54 Central Park
Blue Tick Jenny (Trap 1) - 21:12 Central Park

Central Park 9th May (OR 480m)

Show Hide

Sunday 9 May, 6.58pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Tullymurry Bart
2. Crackaway Magic
3. Lostrigg Louie
4. Ayle Blake
5. Keechforthestars
6. Darbys Treasure
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Central Park 9th May (OR 480m)

Show Hide

Sunday 9 May, 8.54pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Bang On Sonia
2. Meenagh Maverick
3. Seaglass Smokey
4. Roxholme Biscuit
5. Nomansland Flyer
6. Toolmaker Daddy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Central Park 9th May (OR 642m)

Show Hide

Sunday 9 May, 9.12pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Blue Tick Jenny
2. Jezebel Julie
3. Liberty Star
4. Another Pablo
5. Diesel Minnie
6. Offyougo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Read past articles