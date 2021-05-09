Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Toolmaker to hammer his National rivals

Darbys Treasure (Trap 6) - 18:58 Central Park

Darbys Treasure (T6) looks a youngster to keep on side and can come out on top. He came clear in good style at Nottingham last month before a luckless run at Perry Barr. His trial time in Kent last week was encouraging and he'll surely be winning more races before long.

Toolmaker Daddy (Trap 6) - 20:54 Central Park

Toolmaker Daddy (T6) can triumph in the main event and give Ricky Holloway back-to-back wins in the £7,500 contest. The local trainer enjoyed a 1-2-3 in last year's event with reigning champion Roxholme Biscuit and the second Nomansland Flyer back for more, but it's the very promising Toolmaker Daddy who makes most appeal of his quartet tonight. He oozed class as he slammed the re-opposing Seaglass Smokey in his first heat and took care of Bang On Sonia and Roxholme Biscuit in last week's semis. With further luck out wide he can land this valuable prize.

Blue Tick Jenny (Trap 1) - 21:12 Central Park

Blue Tick Jenny (T1) looks the real deal in the stayers' event. She's been making hay since upped to 642m, notching up a third success impressively in an open last week. Her recent times are the best on offer in this line up and, with good fortune, there is every chance she'll be clear coming off the first bend.