Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Toolmaker Daddy can resume winning ways

MARINAS RECRUIT (Trap 3) continues to run well and can gain a deserved success dropped to a sprint in the 18:28 contest. He's chased home a couple of Romford fixtures in the fantastic Goldies Hoddle and Be Assured over 400m at his home track the last twice and has all the pace to suggest he'll be a real force in a dash around here.

TOOLMAKER DADDY (Trap 5) can resume winning ways back in Kent in the 19:36 open. He settled in well for new connections, landing a similar event over course and distance last month before suffering an early exit in the Olympic at Hove last week after a slow start. A multiple winner in Ireland, he can enjoy a profitable winner with luck.

Crack stayer SOUTHFIELD CODE (Trap 5) should be backed for more glory in the 21:28 finale. He is lethal around the six bends at Central Park, notching up a seventh win in eight starts at the trip last month before running good races in defeat in feature contests at Nottingham and Monmore. This is another penalty kick for Kev Hutton's star this evening.

Recommended bets

MARINAS RECRUIT (Trap 3) - 18:28 Central Park
TOOLMAKER DADDY (Trap 5) - 19:36 Central Park
SOUTHFIELD CODE (Trap 5) - 21:28 Central Park

CPark 13th Dec (OR 265m)

Sunday 13 December, 6.28pm

1. Mineola Elegant
2. Mineola Lion
3. Marinas Recruit
4. Sues Boy
5. Sporting Dynasty
6. Heavens Simba
CPark 13th Dec (OR 480m)

Sunday 13 December, 7.36pm

1. Stradeen Azzurro
2. Amuse The Droop
3. Borna Ash
4. Toolmaker Daddy
5. Distant Bolt
6. Droopys Valley
CPark 13th Dec (OR 642m)

Sunday 13 December, 9.28pm

1. Mays Oliver
2. Rockmount Power
3. Denmark
4. Burgess Villa
5. Southfield Code
6. Desperado Rocco
