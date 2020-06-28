To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tommys Panther can resume winning ways at Central Park

Dogs in a finish
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets from Central Park on Sunday...

"A bold show looks assured judged on the clock."

Timeform on Ballyoak Wilma

TOMMYS PANTHER (Trap 3) - 18:32 Central Park

TOMMYS PANTHER has plenty going for him in this A1 event. He returned with a scintillating victory in this grade before finding only superstar King Sheeran too good last week. There is nothing of that one's calibre in this line-up and he can resume winning ways for Tony Collett.

BALLYOAK WILMA (Trap 1) - 19:32 Central Park

Former Poole bitch BALLYOAK WILMA showed up well in a couple of trials at the track before a pleasing return in this class on Tuesday. A bold show looks assured judged on the clock.

MELODYS SECRET (Trap 4) - 20:52 Central Park

Early crowding put paid to MELODYS SECRET's chances last time and he'd previously blitzed his rivals from the front in this jacket. This looks a good opportunity for him to get back on the up.

Recommended bets

TOMMYS PANTHER (Trap 3) - 18:32 Central Park
BALLYOAK WILMA (Trap 1) - 19:32 Central Park
MELODYS SECRET (Trap 4) - 20:52 Central Park

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

CPark 28th Jun (A1 480m)

Show Hide

Sunday 28 June, 6.32pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Sophies Man
2. Seaglass Tiger
3. Tommys Panther
4. War Admiral
5. Queen Franklin
6. King Louis
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

CPark 28th Jun (D1 265m)

Show Hide

Sunday 28 June, 7.32pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Ballyoak Wilma
2. Foxwood Boom
3. Ballymac Rod
4. Toms Legend
5. Exit To Nowhere
6. Stride On Kilzo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

CPark 28th Jun (D1 265m)

Show Hide

Sunday 28 June, 8.52pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Cheers Harry
2. Rathronan Max
3. Danski Dan
4. Melodys Secret
5. Holborn Tilly
6. Sids Not Vicious
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles