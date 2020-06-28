Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tommys Panther can resume winning ways at Central Park

CPark 28th Jun (A1 480m)Show Hide
Sunday 28 June, 6.32pm
Timeform bring you the three best bets from Central Park on Sunday...
"A bold show looks assured judged on the clock."
Timeform on Ballyoak Wilma
TOMMYS PANTHER (Trap 3) - 18:32 Central Park
TOMMYS PANTHER has plenty going for him in this A1 event. He returned with a scintillating victory in this grade before finding only superstar King Sheeran too good last week. There is nothing of that one's calibre in this line-up and he can resume winning ways for Tony Collett.
BALLYOAK WILMA (Trap 1) - 19:32 Central Park
Former Poole bitch BALLYOAK WILMA showed up well in a couple of trials at the track before a pleasing return in this class on Tuesday. A bold show looks assured judged on the clock.
MELODYS SECRET (Trap 4) - 20:52 Central Park
Early crowding put paid to MELODYS SECRET's chances last time and he'd previously blitzed his rivals from the front in this jacket. This looks a good opportunity for him to get back on the up.
