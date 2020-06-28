Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tommys Panther can resume winning ways at Central Park

TOMMYS PANTHER (Trap 3) - 18:32 Central Park

TOMMYS PANTHER has plenty going for him in this A1 event. He returned with a scintillating victory in this grade before finding only superstar King Sheeran too good last week. There is nothing of that one's calibre in this line-up and he can resume winning ways for Tony Collett.

BALLYOAK WILMA (Trap 1) - 19:32 Central Park

Former Poole bitch BALLYOAK WILMA showed up well in a couple of trials at the track before a pleasing return in this class on Tuesday. A bold show looks assured judged on the clock.

MELODYS SECRET (Trap 4) - 20:52 Central Park

Early crowding put paid to MELODYS SECRET's chances last time and he'd previously blitzed his rivals from the front in this jacket. This looks a good opportunity for him to get back on the up.