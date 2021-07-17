Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tom Tom can prove too sharp

Blue Tick George (Trap 1) - 19:36 Hove

There is high-class action at Hove this evening, featuring the opening heats of the Coral Regency. The classy Blue Tick George (T1) is fancied to get off to a perfect start in heat 3. The George Ing St Leger winner was unlucky not to figure from a less-than-ideal draw over 500 metres at Towcester last week. The return to a rails draw is an advantage and he's fancied to soon be on the front foot from lid-rise and prove too tough to peg back.

Ballyboss Con (Trap 2) - 20:12 Sheffield

Ballyboss Con (T2) has built up a very solid record at Sheffield and registered another facile A1 success during mid-June. Seen in competitive action only twice since, her latest effort behind subsequent winner Droopys Dazzler should have blown the cobwebs away. With that line of form looking particularly strong in the context of this evening's race, the strong feeling is she can boss the rails from lid-rise and prove too strong for fellow local and improving pup Catrigg Candela (Trap 5).

Sharpys Tom Tom (Trap 5) - 21:01 Sheffield

He's yet to get his head in front on these shores, but Sharpys Tom Tom (T5) could well be ready to strike. An impressive dual A5 winner at Waterford, it's been rather stop-start so far at Sheffield, but he was only reeled in late on by one who arrived on a roll last time. John Sharp's son of Droopys Jet should have a bit more to offer yet and he can turn handy from the orange jacket and come home in front.