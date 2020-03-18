Timeform Trap Challenge: Wednesday 18 March

Wednesday's combined RPGTV Trap Challenge comes from Sunderland and Peterborough, and despite being chalked up as the outsider of the field, there's a definite case for siding with Trap 3.

First of all it's worth pointing out that at the time of writing there are three vacant traps at Peterborough, two of which are for Trap 6, with 5 the other competing without a full complement of runners.

While it would be hard to say there is a banker running from the white jacket this evening, there is a nice blend across both cards, with Jaxx Blackberry weighted to go very close in Sunderland's handicap at 18.55, while Clomantagh Mac figures highly on our ratings in the A3 at 19.26. Those looking for an early-pace greyhound could also do a lot worse than side with Keen Michael in the 20.44, and he will hopefully make all to boost our chances.

Across to Peterborough, where Lookalike will surely make a bold bid to follow up an impressive win last time in one of the feature races of the night at 19.52. No runner will be finishing stronger than Himandme in the next race at 20.08 so he holds more than a live chance, while an on-song Roedhelm Cosmic (on third run back from a break) would rout the opposition in the 20.37.