Timeform Trap Challenge: Tuesday 17 March

Tonight's Trap Challenge takes place at Sheffield and Poole - both televised on RPGTV - and Timeform think there is value in siding with Trap 3 at around 11/2.

Sunglow holds claims of getting Trap 3 on the board if he can avoid early trouble in the 18:39 at Sheffield, while Corgrigg Saoirse should be right on the scene to take advantage should Riptheknot (T4) falter in the 19:26.

Rockforest Keira (19:57) and Coyote Caviar (20:59) both hold solid claims, before Coyote Dragonfly attempts to take advantage of a standard fast exit to land the final race on the Sheffield card (21:34).

Over at Poole the first chance comes in the form of Devils Excel, who has the expected time to be involved in the finish at 19:19, before the improving youngster Devils Secret looks to take advantage of a significant ease in class to regain the winning thread in the 19:36.

Outside chances in the next two races come in the shape of Caher Sive (19:52) and Tullymurry Jig (20:08), while Pennys Heaney must also come into reckoning in the 20:37.

The best chance of the night on Poole's card comes in the finale, and in the form of Kooga Kid, who appeals on several counts and should make a bold bid in the 21:22.