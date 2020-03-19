To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Trap Challenge: Thursday 19 March

Dogs running
Timeform identify the best bet in tonight's Trap Challenge
Timeform pick out their best bet in tonight's Trap Challenge from Newcastle and Yarmouth...

"...appears to be one of the best bets of the meeting in the 18.39 contest..."

Timeform on Showmethebunny

Newcastle and Yarmouth make up this evening's RPGTV combined Trap Challenge. It looks a tightly-knit contest, with bookmakers going 3/1 the field and it may pay to side with Trap 1 at a big price.

Up at Newcastle, Showmethebunny appears to be one of the best bets of the meeting in the 18.39 contest, with this strong-running bitch topping the TF ratings. The make-up of the 19.57 also favours Crooks Gooch, while there is always a chance of a runner sporting red getting loose on the front end in a handicap.

Across to Yarmouth, where Jacks Blitz should lead up on the inside in the 18.47 and he ought to be major player, with the strong running Turnthatphoneoff likely to be finishing with a rattle in the A7 at 19.05. Popular Jessie is better than A7 class at her best so she adds further ammunition in the 19.19, with Craan Tara another strong contender from the inside trap in the 19.52.


Recommended bets

Trap 1 - Trap Challenge at Newcastle and Yarmouth

*Betting on the Trap Challenge is betting on which trap will secure the most winners at a specific meeting, or meetings.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

