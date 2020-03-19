Timeform Trap Challenge: Thursday 19 March

Newcastle and Yarmouth make up this evening's RPGTV combined Trap Challenge. It looks a tightly-knit contest, with bookmakers going 3/1 the field and it may pay to side with Trap 1 at a big price.

Up at Newcastle, Showmethebunny appears to be one of the best bets of the meeting in the 18.39 contest, with this strong-running bitch topping the TF ratings. The make-up of the 19.57 also favours Crooks Gooch, while there is always a chance of a runner sporting red getting loose on the front end in a handicap.

Across to Yarmouth, where Jacks Blitz should lead up on the inside in the 18.47 and he ought to be major player, with the strong running Turnthatphoneoff likely to be finishing with a rattle in the A7 at 19.05. Popular Jessie is better than A7 class at her best so she adds further ammunition in the 19.19, with Craan Tara another strong contender from the inside trap in the 19.52.



