Timeform Trap Challenge: Sunday 22 March

Sunday's combined Trap Challenge comes from Pelaw Grange and Poole, and Trap 5 looks the best value bet to land the most winners across the two cards.

Glengiblin Lilly (18:46) looks one of the better bets on the card at Pelaw Grange. Admittedly, she tends to start slowly, but holds sound claims on the figures, and this is one of the easiest opportunities she has had of late.

At Poole, Fairhillthirteen (18:19) doesn't look one to be interested in at first glance, but this represents a drop in class, and he looks one of the better chances on the card on the pick of his form. He is another class dropper who could have too much for his rivals here.

Ballybuggy (19:12) is another who has been operating at a good level of late and should give backers a run for their money. Another who isn't usually the fastest away, but expect him to be staying on best of the rest late in the day.



