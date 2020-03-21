Timeform Trap Challenge: Saturday 21 March

Saturday's combined RPGTV Trap Challenge comes from Sheffield and Crayford, with the former hosting the prestigious Steel City Cup Final later in the evening, and Timeform think you ought to be siding with Trap 4 to land the most winners across the two cards.

Inca Coney sets the bar very high and is the clear one to beat on expected final time in the 18:39, so we're hopeful she can get us off the mark in the third race at Sheffield.

Lightfoot Craig (18:59), Rocket Robbie (19:36) and Coney Kojo Mojo (19:51) all represent lively outside chances as the card progresses, while Fourpenny Rebel (20:08) and Coney Krakatoa (20:24) can also give a good showing in their respective races.

While there is no banker in Trap 4 later on at Sheffield, the last two races do provide us with claims, as Kalamoun (21:01) and Ballymac Ambrose (21:18) are both expected to be involved in the finish as the card comes to a close.

Chances are a little clearer at Crayford, with Pennys Mut (19:27), Glorious Billie (20:00) and Celebrity Girl (20:17) all coming into reckoning early in the evening, before Couzins Joeboy looks to take advantage of a good opportunity to bounce back to winning ways in the 20:34.

Manic State takes a drop in grade and holds claims in the 21:27, before Erins Solange, who could scarcely be in better form right now, bids to regain the winning thread in the 22:02.