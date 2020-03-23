To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Trap Challenge: Monday 23 March

Greyhounds running
Yarmouth and Nottingham race this evening
Monday's evening RPGTV venues are Nottingham and Yarmouth, with Trap 1 fancied to land the combined Trap Challenge.

"...her limit has unlikely been reached..."

Timeform on Churchill Holly

There appears to be nice spread of Trap 1 runners with strong claims across the Nottingham card, with unexposed bitch Salacres Susie fancied to give a good account in the opener at 18.29, while Ashgrove Raven is established as a notch above A3 class so she's a fairly obvious selection in the 18.47. Churchill Holly defends an unbeaten career record in the 19.05 and her limit has unlikely been reached, while Ballinakill Jade, Holmrook Isobel and Shelleys Destiny form a good-looking middle-to-late team in the 19.36, 20.08 and 20.51 contests respectively.

There's probably not quite the same strength in depth at Yarmouth, but the red jacket should be well represented by That's The Deal in the 18.39 (better than tonight's grade if she's fully fit), Born Rebel in the 19.09 (strong stayer who is well drawn) and the consistent Saving Martha in the 19.57.

Recommended bets

Trap 1 - Yarmouth and Nottingham Trap Challenge

*Betting on the Trap Challenge is betting on which trap will secure the most winners at a specific meeting, or meetings.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Trap challenge (Yarm & Nott Trap Challenge)

Monday 23 March, 6.22pm

Market rules

