Timeform Trap Challenge: Monday 23 March

There appears to be nice spread of Trap 1 runners with strong claims across the Nottingham card, with unexposed bitch Salacres Susie fancied to give a good account in the opener at 18.29, while Ashgrove Raven is established as a notch above A3 class so she's a fairly obvious selection in the 18.47. Churchill Holly defends an unbeaten career record in the 19.05 and her limit has unlikely been reached, while Ballinakill Jade, Holmrook Isobel and Shelleys Destiny form a good-looking middle-to-late team in the 19.36, 20.08 and 20.51 contests respectively.

There's probably not quite the same strength in depth at Yarmouth, but the red jacket should be well represented by That's The Deal in the 18.39 (better than tonight's grade if she's fully fit), Born Rebel in the 19.09 (strong stayer who is well drawn) and the consistent Saving Martha in the 19.57.