To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

US Election Betting

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Timeform Trap Challenge: Monday 16 March

Dogs in a finish
Timeform identify the best bet in tonight's Trap Challenge
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out their best best in tonight's Trap Challenge from Yarmouth and Nottingham...

"...there is value to be had at above 6/1."

Timeform on Trap 1 in tonight's Trap Challenge

Tonight's Trap Challenge takes place at Yarmouth and Nottingham - both televised on RPGTV - and though Trap 1 is currently the outsider of the field, Timeform think there is value to be had at above 6/1.

There is every chance Trap 1 could get off to a flyer this evening, with Blackhill Jet holding serious claims in the 18:22 at Yarmouth if getting away as usual. Pet Lamb (19:09) and Colski Flyer (19:26) are also in with a chance of going close at the Norfolk track, but the 20:13 offers a major opportunity, as Lu Lu My Baby is well fancied to take full advantage of a drop in grade to regain the winning thread.

Im All Right doesn't know how to run a bad race and we are hopeful a fast finish sees him come out on top in the 20:44, while Droopys Eager (20:59) and Jakes Magic (21:14) also hold claims in Yarmouth's final two races.

Over at Nottingham, the first real chance comes in the form of Our Lucky Fool, who could well be involved in the finish in the 18:47, while Amka Rofe also holds claims in the 19:52. Chilli Akimbo makes appeal on overall times in the 20:51, and we're hopeful he can put his last two runs behind him and bounce back to winning ways.

*Betting on the Trap Challenge is betting on which trap will secure the most winners at a specific meeting, or meetings.

Recommended bets

Trap 1 - Trap Challenge at Yarmouth and Nottingham

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Trap challenge (Yarm & Nott Trap Challenge)

Monday 16 March, 6.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Trap 1
Trap 2
Trap 3
Trap 4
Trap 5
Trap 6
Up
Down

Bet slip

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles