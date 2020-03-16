Timeform Trap Challenge: Monday 16 March

Tonight's Trap Challenge takes place at Yarmouth and Nottingham - both televised on RPGTV - and though Trap 1 is currently the outsider of the field, Timeform think there is value to be had at above 6/1.

There is every chance Trap 1 could get off to a flyer this evening, with Blackhill Jet holding serious claims in the 18:22 at Yarmouth if getting away as usual. Pet Lamb (19:09) and Colski Flyer (19:26) are also in with a chance of going close at the Norfolk track, but the 20:13 offers a major opportunity, as Lu Lu My Baby is well fancied to take full advantage of a drop in grade to regain the winning thread.

Im All Right doesn't know how to run a bad race and we are hopeful a fast finish sees him come out on top in the 20:44, while Droopys Eager (20:59) and Jakes Magic (21:14) also hold claims in Yarmouth's final two races.

Over at Nottingham, the first real chance comes in the form of Our Lucky Fool, who could well be involved in the finish in the 18:47, while Amka Rofe also holds claims in the 19:52. Chilli Akimbo makes appeal on overall times in the 20:51, and we're hopeful he can put his last two runs behind him and bounce back to winning ways.

*Betting on the Trap Challenge is betting on which trap will secure the most winners at a specific meeting, or meetings.