Timeform Trap Challenge: Friday 20 March

Dogs in a finish
Timeform identify the best bet in tonight's Trap Challenge
Timeform pick out their best bet in tonight's Trap Challenge from Nottingham and Romford...

"...knows how to get the job done at A1 level so holds more than a live chance..."

Timeform on Burton Lodge Bob

Friday's combined PRGTV Trap Challenge comes from Nottingham and Romford, the latter staging an almost-exclusively Open card and those looking for a value bet could do a lot worse than side with Trap 4.

Despite being chalked up as the outsider in this bet, there is plenty of cause for thinking Trap 4 can do some damage at Nottingham, with Comenzo Skyline just about the pick on our ratings if he's back at concert-pitch fitness-wise in the A4 at 18.39. Fabulous Amity is a really strong stayer over the standard 500m and she could easily pick them up in the 19.42, while improving bitch Headford Ruby is fancied to land the A3 at 20.29.

As is often the case in Open race cards, there are a few Trap 4 runners with negligible chances, but the nature of the bet means that it's winners only that counts, so near misses aren't worth anything. Burton Lodge Bob knows how to get the job done at A1 level so holds more than a live chance in the 18.44, while Saffron Express has been put in short on just his third start for the Mark Wallis team.

Recommended bets

Trap 4 - Nottingham and Romford's Trap Challenge

*Betting on the Trap Challenge is betting on which trap will secure the most winners at a specific meeting, or meetings.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

