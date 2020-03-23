To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's RPGTV best bets: Monday 23 March

Timeform highlight the best bets from the RPGTV action
Timeform provide selections from Yarmouth and Nottingham's RPGTV meetings on Monday evening...

"...he's been far from disgraced of late..."

Timeform on Swift Ferdia

YARMOUTH

MOONVEEN ROMEO (Trap 5) - 19:26
MOONVEEN ROMEO (T5) has been a cracking servant to connections and added a sprint open to his tally at Hove last month. Back on home soil, he found only one too good in this grade last time, doing the hard work to get to the front only to be mugged late on. He rates a likely leader from orange and, with potential for scrimmaging inside, he could take some pegging back.

FILM STAR (Trap 6) - 20:29
FILM STAR (T6) confirmed he's a youngster to keep on side when making it second time lucky in A5 grade nine days ago, his strength at the finish most taking. A June 18' whelp in excellent hands, it would be highly surprising were he not capable of better, and further success beckons provided he gains a clear run.

BARRACK BRAVE (Trap 2) - 20:44
An A4/S2 winner in Ireland, BARRACK BRAVE (T2) has yet to put it all together since being switched to this venue. However, his latest start suggested he's coming to the boil, making ground from an unpromising position to go down by a head in third. The son of Kinloch Brae can do better again and we're siding with him to come out on top.

NOTTINGHAM

SALACRES OCEAN (Trap 2) - 18:29
SALACRES OCEAN (T2) paid the price for a facile A7 victory throughout February but recent exploits, not least his strong-finishing second in this grade two starts ago, have suggested he may not be far away from resuming winning ways. He is inconsistent at the boxes and needs to escape the attentions of kennelmate Salacres Susie, but if he can he looks set for a very big run.

SWIFT FERDIA (Trap 5) - 19:05
SWIFT FERDIA (T5) has no secrets from the assessor, but he's a well-established top-end grader and, on the back of an unsuccessful spell in open company, he's fancied to regain the winning thread here. He's been far from disgraced of late but this sort of company ought to be much more to his liking.

HONOUR CALYPSO (Trap 3) - 20:51
HONOUR CALYPSO (T3) is very low-mileage for a July 17' whelp and, post-seasonal rest, she has highlighted she is coming to hand, building on her breakthrough success in handicaps with a make-all A8 victory. That ought not prove her limit and, with claims of leading up the centre, we think she can progress that little bit more and complete the hat-trick.

Recommended bets

YARMOUTH
MOONVEEN ROMEO (Trap 5) - 19:26
FILM STAR (Trap 6) - 20:29
BARRACK BRAVE (Trap 2) - 20:44

NOTTINGHAM
SALACRES OCEAN (Trap 2) - 18:29
SWIFT FERDIA (Trap 5) - 19:05
HONOUR CALYPSO (Trap 3) - 20:51

Nott 23rd Mar (A6 500m)

Monday 23 March, 6.29pm




1. Salacres Susie
2. Salacres Ocean
3. Jumeirah Sky
4. Ascot Emer
5. Dotty Dot
6. Kipp Kita





Nott 23rd Mar (A1 500m)

Monday 23 March, 7.05pm




1. Churchill Holly
2. Alfies Prince
3. Eastie Beastie (Res)
4. Piemans King
5. Swift Ferdia
6. Somermead Guest





Yarm 23rd Mar (A2 462m)

Monday 23 March, 7.26pm




1. Shaneboy Paschal
2. Jura Go Go
3. Tullig Pearl
4. Tyrap Colon
5. Moonveen Romeo
6. Exiles Gift





Yarm 23rd Mar (A4 462m)

Monday 23 March, 8.29pm




1. Drumbane Olive
2. Keish
3. Roxys Mohawk
4. Bolshy Bullet
5. Baunfaun Prince
6. Film Star





Yarm 23rd Mar (A8 462m)

Monday 23 March, 8.44pm




1. Dalsha Scrumpy
2. Barrack Brave
3. Get Away Lady
4. Khaleesi Legend
5. Swift Carmen
6. Black Delilah





Nott 23rd Mar (A7 500m)

Monday 23 March, 8.51pm




1. Shellys Destiny
2. Holmrook Niamh
3. Honour Calypso
4. Sybarite
5. Alma Bula
6. Brandy Express





Timeform,

