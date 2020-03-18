To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Sport that is ON today

US Election Betting

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Timeform's RPGTV best bets: Wednesday 18 March

Timeform provide their best bets from Sunderland and Peterborough
Join today
View market

Timeform provide selections Sunderland & Peterborough's RPGTV meetings in search of winners on Wednesday evening...

"...she holds a good make-up on the fence and can make every post a winning one."

Timeform on Empress Moana

TENERIFE SUNSET (Trap 6) - 19:26 Sunderland

TENERIFE SUNSET has been consistent in defeat of late and she's fancied to resume winning ways this evening. Paul Miller's charge is a strong runner at the 450-metre trip and lines up in a race lacking depth, so we're hopeful with a clear run, the daughter of Droopys Nidge can emerge victorious.

HEADFORD LUKE (Trap 2) - 20:08 Peterborough

HEADFORD LUKE finally put it all together and got off the mark at the eleventh attempt here last time, but that win had been on the cards for some time and the step back up to A5 grade at a track where the grading is very volatile shouldn't cause a problem. Staying in the blue box is another positive, with a slower starter on the inside paving the way for a clear run.

COBRA BOY (Trap 1) - 20:59 Sunderland

COBRA BOY has quickly made up in to a useful grader - a real youngster being an August 18' whelp - making it 4 wins from 8 career starts in A2 company on his latest outing. On the basis of his consistency it is surprising to see him remain in this grade, and Yvonne Bell's charge can be expected to make another bold bid from the red jacket.

EMPRESS MOANA (Trap 1) - 21:06 Peterborough

EMPRESS MOANA is fancied to enhance her fine strike rate in what is a really intriguing top grade D1 affair. A highly reliable daughter of Ballymac Vic operating on the rails, she holds a good make-up on the fence and can make every post a winning one. Mustang Snapper (Trap 6) is very much one to note for the future judged on some impressive Irish exploits.

STRIDE ON FLASH (Trap 2) - 21:14 Sunderland

STRIDE ON FLASH was impressive when taking her UK record to 2-5 in this grade last time, always having matters in hand having broke smartly from the boxes. She'll need to clear Howya Daisy on her inner but her latest effort on the clock reads well in the context of this race and she should make a bold bid to enhance her strike rate.

GEELO MISTY (Trap 2) - 21:38 Peterborough

GEELO MISTY operated at a higher level when campaigned at Sheffield, but given the different nature of Peterborough's circuit it isn't wholly surprising she has yet to make her mark at this venue. Still, she's learning by the run and operating at this lowly level of A8 is an undoubted plus. The daughter of Kinloch Brae can start much better than she did latest and is fancied to be seen in a much better light.

Recommended bets

TENERIFE SUNSET (Trap 6) - 19:26 Sunderland
HEADFORD LUKE (Trap 2) - 20:08 Peterborough
COBRA BOY (Trap 1) - 20:59 Sunderland
EMPRESS MOANA (Trap 1) - 21:06 Peterborough
STRIDE ON FLASH (Trap 2) - 21:14 Sunderland
GEELO MISTY (Trap 2) - 21:38 Peterborough

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sund 18th Mar (A3 450m)

Wednesday 18 March, 7.26pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Hillcroft Honey
2. Abbys Dot Com
3. Clomantagh Mac
4. Keylogues Gem
5. Westforth Chacha
6. Tenerife Sunset
Up
Down

Bet slip

Pboro 18th Mar (A5 435m)

Wednesday 18 March, 8.08pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Fenview Lou Lou
2. Headford Luke
3. Himandme
4. Killacolla Zebo
5. Beech Hill Jet
6. Misterin Vim
Up
Down

Bet slip

Sund 18th Mar (A2 450m)

Wednesday 18 March, 8.59pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Cobra Boy
2. Itsallaboutmary
3. Coaltown Lily
4. Expert Tiny
5. Alan Beauty
6. Jays Whisp
Up
Down

Bet slip

Pboro 18th Mar (D1 250m)

Wednesday 18 March, 9.06pm

Market rules

Back Lay
2. Tober Ophelia
3. Macnish
4. Sanctury Maid
5. Age Of Innocence
6. Mustang Snapper
Up
Down

Bet slip

Sund 18th Mar (A2 450m)

Wednesday 18 March, 9.14pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Howya Daisy
2. Stride On Flash
3. Barnfield Shade
4. Mouna Feldspar
5. Athlacca Pearl
Up
Down

Bet slip

Pboro 18th Mar (A8 435m)

Wednesday 18 March, 9.38pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Scala Angel
2. Geelo Misty
3. Iron Mike
4. Oriental Poppy
5. Snug Jolie
6. Melville Lady
Up
Down

Bet slip

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles