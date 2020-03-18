Timeform's RPGTV best bets: Wednesday 18 March

Sund 18th Mar (A3 450m)
Wednesday 18 March, 7.26pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Hillcroft Honey
|2. Abbys Dot Com
|3. Clomantagh Mac
|4. Keylogues Gem
|5. Westforth Chacha
|6. Tenerife Sunset
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Timeform provide selections Sunderland & Peterborough's RPGTV meetings in search of winners on Wednesday evening...
"...she holds a good make-up on the fence and can make every post a winning one."
Timeform on Empress Moana
TENERIFE SUNSET (Trap 6) - 19:26 Sunderland
TENERIFE SUNSET has been consistent in defeat of late and she's fancied to resume winning ways this evening. Paul Miller's charge is a strong runner at the 450-metre trip and lines up in a race lacking depth, so we're hopeful with a clear run, the daughter of Droopys Nidge can emerge victorious.
HEADFORD LUKE (Trap 2) - 20:08 Peterborough
HEADFORD LUKE finally put it all together and got off the mark at the eleventh attempt here last time, but that win had been on the cards for some time and the step back up to A5 grade at a track where the grading is very volatile shouldn't cause a problem. Staying in the blue box is another positive, with a slower starter on the inside paving the way for a clear run.
COBRA BOY (Trap 1) - 20:59 Sunderland
COBRA BOY has quickly made up in to a useful grader - a real youngster being an August 18' whelp - making it 4 wins from 8 career starts in A2 company on his latest outing. On the basis of his consistency it is surprising to see him remain in this grade, and Yvonne Bell's charge can be expected to make another bold bid from the red jacket.
EMPRESS MOANA (Trap 1) - 21:06 Peterborough
EMPRESS MOANA is fancied to enhance her fine strike rate in what is a really intriguing top grade D1 affair. A highly reliable daughter of Ballymac Vic operating on the rails, she holds a good make-up on the fence and can make every post a winning one. Mustang Snapper (Trap 6) is very much one to note for the future judged on some impressive Irish exploits.
STRIDE ON FLASH (Trap 2) - 21:14 Sunderland
STRIDE ON FLASH was impressive when taking her UK record to 2-5 in this grade last time, always having matters in hand having broke smartly from the boxes. She'll need to clear Howya Daisy on her inner but her latest effort on the clock reads well in the context of this race and she should make a bold bid to enhance her strike rate.
GEELO MISTY (Trap 2) - 21:38 Peterborough
GEELO MISTY operated at a higher level when campaigned at Sheffield, but given the different nature of Peterborough's circuit it isn't wholly surprising she has yet to make her mark at this venue. Still, she's learning by the run and operating at this lowly level of A8 is an undoubted plus. The daughter of Kinloch Brae can start much better than she did latest and is fancied to be seen in a much better light.
TENERIFE SUNSET (Trap 6) - 19:26 Sunderland
HEADFORD LUKE (Trap 2) - 20:08 Peterborough
COBRA BOY (Trap 1) - 20:59 Sunderland
EMPRESS MOANA (Trap 1) - 21:06 Peterborough
STRIDE ON FLASH (Trap 2) - 21:14 Sunderland
GEELO MISTY (Trap 2) - 21:38 Peterborough
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
Wednesday 18 March, 7.26pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Hillcroft Honey
|2. Abbys Dot Com
|3. Clomantagh Mac
|4. Keylogues Gem
|5. Westforth Chacha
|6. Tenerife Sunset
Wednesday 18 March, 8.08pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Fenview Lou Lou
|2. Headford Luke
|3. Himandme
|4. Killacolla Zebo
|5. Beech Hill Jet
|6. Misterin Vim
Wednesday 18 March, 8.59pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Cobra Boy
|2. Itsallaboutmary
|3. Coaltown Lily
|4. Expert Tiny
|5. Alan Beauty
|6. Jays Whisp
Wednesday 18 March, 9.06pm
|Back
|Lay
|2. Tober Ophelia
|3. Macnish
|4. Sanctury Maid
|5. Age Of Innocence
|6. Mustang Snapper
Wednesday 18 March, 9.14pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Howya Daisy
|2. Stride On Flash
|3. Barnfield Shade
|4. Mouna Feldspar
|5. Athlacca Pearl
Wednesday 18 March, 9.38pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Scala Angel
|2. Geelo Misty
|3. Iron Mike
|4. Oriental Poppy
|5. Snug Jolie
|6. Melville Lady