Timeform's RPGTV best bets: Wednesday 18 March

TENERIFE SUNSET (Trap 6) - 19:26 Sunderland

TENERIFE SUNSET has been consistent in defeat of late and she's fancied to resume winning ways this evening. Paul Miller's charge is a strong runner at the 450-metre trip and lines up in a race lacking depth, so we're hopeful with a clear run, the daughter of Droopys Nidge can emerge victorious.

HEADFORD LUKE (Trap 2) - 20:08 Peterborough

HEADFORD LUKE finally put it all together and got off the mark at the eleventh attempt here last time, but that win had been on the cards for some time and the step back up to A5 grade at a track where the grading is very volatile shouldn't cause a problem. Staying in the blue box is another positive, with a slower starter on the inside paving the way for a clear run.

COBRA BOY (Trap 1) - 20:59 Sunderland

COBRA BOY has quickly made up in to a useful grader - a real youngster being an August 18' whelp - making it 4 wins from 8 career starts in A2 company on his latest outing. On the basis of his consistency it is surprising to see him remain in this grade, and Yvonne Bell's charge can be expected to make another bold bid from the red jacket.

EMPRESS MOANA (Trap 1) - 21:06 Peterborough

EMPRESS MOANA is fancied to enhance her fine strike rate in what is a really intriguing top grade D1 affair. A highly reliable daughter of Ballymac Vic operating on the rails, she holds a good make-up on the fence and can make every post a winning one. Mustang Snapper (Trap 6) is very much one to note for the future judged on some impressive Irish exploits.

STRIDE ON FLASH (Trap 2) - 21:14 Sunderland

STRIDE ON FLASH was impressive when taking her UK record to 2-5 in this grade last time, always having matters in hand having broke smartly from the boxes. She'll need to clear Howya Daisy on her inner but her latest effort on the clock reads well in the context of this race and she should make a bold bid to enhance her strike rate.

GEELO MISTY (Trap 2) - 21:38 Peterborough

GEELO MISTY operated at a higher level when campaigned at Sheffield, but given the different nature of Peterborough's circuit it isn't wholly surprising she has yet to make her mark at this venue. Still, she's learning by the run and operating at this lowly level of A8 is an undoubted plus. The daughter of Kinloch Brae can start much better than she did latest and is fancied to be seen in a much better light.