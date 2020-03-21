Timeform's RPGTV best bets: Saturday 21 March

SHE TALKS (Trap 1) - 18:22 Sheffield

SHE TALKS can get the ball rolling for us in the second race on the card at Sheffield. Martin Cutler's bitch has had a good spell in A7s, posting a couple of all-the-way wins last month, while she ran well behind the gambled-on Amelias Magic last week. This looks an easier assignment and she should be in the money.

INCA CONEY (Trap 4) - 18:39 Sheffield

INCA CONEY should be included in all multiples as she looks to have a penalty kick in this sprint. The exciting bitch has met with defeat just once in seven starts and posted another fine time when winning easily last week. She'll go far.

REFERENDUM (Trap 3) - 19:36 Sheffield

REFERENDUM is another popular local winning-machine, with Inca Coney the only one to have lowered his colours in his last six races. He's won his last two by a cumulative total of eleven lengths and it will be surprising if he's not quickly in front once more tonight.

TULLOVIN CHARLIE (Trap 2) - 20:34 Crayford

TULLOVIN CHARLIE has been a revelation of late, progressing back up in grade with three wins in the last month, and he's been even better in the past, so there's every reason to think he can add an A5 to his tally.

HEADFORD RANGER (Trap 5) - 21:18 Sheffield

We'll take HEADFORD RANGER to overcome a potentially tricky draw and land the feature Steel City Cup at Sheffield. The Puppy Classic runner-up holds the best times in the competition and was very impressive when slamming Lenson Whelan last week. With luck in-running he can stamp his authority and give three-time Champion Trainer Kev Hutton his first victory in Owlerton's premier contest.

ERINS SOLANGE (Trap 4) - 22:02 Crayford

ERINS SOLANGE has been unlucky not to add to her solitary success at Crayford and is worth chancing to put matters right here. She's finished full of running the last twice, going down by a short-head to one who had the run of the race last week, and can surely get her head in front again soon.