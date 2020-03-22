Timeform's RPGTV best bets: Sunday 22 March

Poole

Redhills Willow (Trap 1) - 18.04 Poole

Poole's action kicks off with a basement grade A8 affair but there may well be mileage in supporting Redhills Willow (Trap 1, 18.04). The daughter of Viking Jack has landed 2 of her last 3 starts (both in handicaps) and ought to be up to making her mark back in a standard level break like this and we're more than hopeful she can turn handy at the very least and assume control from halfway.

Ballybuggy (Trap 5) - 19.12 Poole

Ballybuggy (Trap 5, 19.12) has struggled for consistency since her last success back in December and was never remotely in the hunt on her return from a spell on the side-lines in A5 class 7 days ago. However, the positives moving forward are twofold, that ought to have blown the cobwebs away and she is now eased a peg on the graded ladder and the daughter of Farloe Blitz can capitalise.

Swift Husky (Trap 5) - 19.29 Poole

Swift Husky (Trap 5, 19.29) arrives a maiden, yet in truth the June 18' whelp is still in the learning stage of her career on the back of just 5 career starts and, on the back of an eye-catching second from an unpromising position last time, there is a strong suspicion she may well be ready to open her account. She needs to be on her toes out the boxes but if that is the case, a bold showing beckons.

Pelaw Grange

Glengiblin Lily (Trap 5) 18.46 Pelaw Grange

Glengiblin Lily (Trap 5, 18.46) arrives on a lengthy losing run which is obviously off-putting but she dropped a major hint last time her turn may not be far away when noted staying on well for third in this grade. Her claims depend on luck-in-running given her style of running but she's more than capable if putting it all together.

Pennylane Knight (Trap 6) - 19.37 Pelaw Grange

Pennylane Knight (Trap 6, 19.37) confirmed himself back in top form when routing A3 rivals 7 days ago and whilst the rise in grade demands more, we're hopeful the son of Azza Azza Azza can take it in his stride. A dual winner in this company last summer, grabbing the lead out wide again rates a distinct possibility and we're anticipating fireworks!

Oakvale Charlie (Trap 6) - 20.45 Pelaw Grange

Oakvale Charlie (Trap 5, 20.45) hasn't had his trapping boots on most recently, which always makes life difficult around the tight contours of Pelaw Grange, yet to state he was out of form on that basis would be wholly unfair, finding a red-hot Beaming Control too strong on each of his last 3 starts. With the absence of that rival in opposition this evening and a smarter break from the boxes, we fancy the classy November 16' dog to come out on top.

