Timeform's RPGTV best bets: Friday 20 March

CILL DUB FRESH (Trap 5) - 18.22 Nottingham

CILL DUB FRESH isn't far off the veteran stage, yet she usually pays her way in the middle grades and is fancied to dispel a losing run stretching back to early January. Hindered by bumping having been in a prominent position initially last time, she's considerably better than that effort would imply, and with sound claims of leading out wide, a bold showing is on the cards.

BILLIS STARTLET (Trap 2) - 19.26 Nottingham

BILLIS STARTLET is far from a prolific sort, yet there is no doubt she has plenty of ability and has highlighted further A2 success beckons with a trio of runner-up efforts on each of her last three starts. Those exploits read well in the context of tonight's affair and, provided she emerges unscathed around the opening bends, she can put her stamina to good use and regain the winning thread.

DROOPYS DIGNITY (Trap 2) - 19.33 Romford

A May 18' youngster, DROOPYS DIGNITY had little go right upon starting her career at Romford, her true ability masked by plenty of trouble-in-running around the tight contours of the Essex venue. However, finally granted racing room, she could hardly have been more impressive when routing A2 rivals from the front six days ago. She's fancied to improve further now she's off the mark and can take the rise in class in her stride.

SALACRES BRUISER (Trap 2) - 19:57 Nottingham

This A6 contest isn't the strongest on paper by any means and it may come down to a battle between SALACRES BRUISER and Stratosphere (Trap 3), with preference narrowly in favour of the former. Peter Harnden's charge may not lead initially but should be able to hold a prominent position on the rails and can announce his presence from the ¾ point.

MASSIVE EGO (Trap 6) - 20.06 Romford

MASSIVE EGO has looked all about stamina to date at home track Yarmouth and is best not judged too harshly on his first C&D start over the intermediate six bend distance last time. That experience won't be wasted on the son of Makeshift and, operating as the sole wide seed, we believe John Mullins' charge will be seen in a much better light this evening.

BALLYMAC MICKO (Trap 5) - 20.21 Romford

BALLYMAC MICKO had already proven himself a well above-average pup and lost little caste in defeat when exiting the Golden Sprint at the semi-final stage on his latest start. The return to his own age group rates a plus this evening and he can stamp his class on tonight's affair.