Timeform's RPGTV best bets: Friday 20 March

Nott 20th Mar (A5 500m)
Friday 20 March, 6.22pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Honour Ferrari
|2. Fabulous Anita
|3. Barnish Vulturi
|4. Tybar Jay
|5. Cill Dubh Fresh
|6. Salacres Pops
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Timeform provide selections Nottingham and Romford's RPGTV meetings on Friday evening...
"...he can stamp his class on tonight's affair."
Timeform on Ballymac Micko
CILL DUB FRESH (Trap 5) - 18.22 Nottingham
CILL DUB FRESH isn't far off the veteran stage, yet she usually pays her way in the middle grades and is fancied to dispel a losing run stretching back to early January. Hindered by bumping having been in a prominent position initially last time, she's considerably better than that effort would imply, and with sound claims of leading out wide, a bold showing is on the cards.
BILLIS STARTLET (Trap 2) - 19.26 Nottingham
BILLIS STARTLET is far from a prolific sort, yet there is no doubt she has plenty of ability and has highlighted further A2 success beckons with a trio of runner-up efforts on each of her last three starts. Those exploits read well in the context of tonight's affair and, provided she emerges unscathed around the opening bends, she can put her stamina to good use and regain the winning thread.
DROOPYS DIGNITY (Trap 2) - 19.33 Romford
A May 18' youngster, DROOPYS DIGNITY had little go right upon starting her career at Romford, her true ability masked by plenty of trouble-in-running around the tight contours of the Essex venue. However, finally granted racing room, she could hardly have been more impressive when routing A2 rivals from the front six days ago. She's fancied to improve further now she's off the mark and can take the rise in class in her stride.
SALACRES BRUISER (Trap 2) - 19:57 Nottingham
This A6 contest isn't the strongest on paper by any means and it may come down to a battle between SALACRES BRUISER and Stratosphere (Trap 3), with preference narrowly in favour of the former. Peter Harnden's charge may not lead initially but should be able to hold a prominent position on the rails and can announce his presence from the ¾ point.
MASSIVE EGO (Trap 6) - 20.06 Romford
MASSIVE EGO has looked all about stamina to date at home track Yarmouth and is best not judged too harshly on his first C&D start over the intermediate six bend distance last time. That experience won't be wasted on the son of Makeshift and, operating as the sole wide seed, we believe John Mullins' charge will be seen in a much better light this evening.
BALLYMAC MICKO (Trap 5) - 20.21 Romford
BALLYMAC MICKO had already proven himself a well above-average pup and lost little caste in defeat when exiting the Golden Sprint at the semi-final stage on his latest start. The return to his own age group rates a plus this evening and he can stamp his class on tonight's affair.
CILL DUB FRESH (Trap 5) - 18.22 Nottingham
BILLIS STARTLET (Trap 2) - 19.26 Nottingham
DROOPYS DIGNITY (Trap 2) - 19.33 Romford
SALACRES BRUISER (Trap 2) - 19:57 Nottingham
MASSIVE EGO (Trap 6) - 20.06 Romford
BALLYMAC MICKO (Trap 5) - 20.21 Romford
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
Friday 20 March, 6.22pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Honour Ferrari
|2. Fabulous Anita
|3. Barnish Vulturi
|4. Tybar Jay
|5. Cill Dubh Fresh
|6. Salacres Pops
Friday 20 March, 7.26pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Shes A Mariner
|2. Hot Summer
|3. Bromwich Eske
|4. Lily Gudbucka
|5. Swift Mateo
|6. Bit View Adri
Friday 20 March, 7.33pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Bubbly Maverick
|2. Droopys Dignity
|3. Roxys Teddy
|4. Saffrons Xpress
|5. Roxys Florence
|6. So Swift Blake
Friday 20 March, 7.57pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Milltown Micro
|2. Salacres Bruiser
|3. Stratosphere
|4. Adriknock Amy
|5. Honour Prince
|6. Nidderdaleflurry
Friday 20 March, 8.06pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Joes Weapon
|2. Vigorous Kevin
|3. Vinegarhillsmile
|4. Signature Sophie
|5. Hello Julie
|6. Massive Ego
Friday 20 March, 8.21pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Savana Towcester
|2. Goldies Linekar
|3. Droopys Point
|4. Swift Impeach
|5. Ballymac Micko
|6. Swift Cope