Timeform's RPGTV best bets: Thursday 19 March

Newcastle

Skywalker Bonnie (Trap 4) - 18.55 Newcastle

A mere baby as a September 18' whelp, the penny clearly dropped when SKYWALKER BONNIE (Trap 4, 18.55) made the breakthrough in A3 class last time out. A facile winner that day, she's open to any amount of improvement moving forward and with a similar slick break, Jimmy Fenwick's charge can take the rise in class in her stride.

Highview Candy (Trap 2) in 20.13 Newcastle

HIGHVIEW CANDY (Trap 2, 20.13) has a style ideally suited to handicaps, and again went close to enhancing her strike rate when a neck second last time. Starting near the front end of the handicap this evening rates an obvious plus and we're hopeful she can break well and have enough in reserve to hold the challengers.

Target Chayd (Trap 2) - 20.44 Newcastle

TARGET CHAYD (Trap 2, 20.44) was proving a model of consistency prior to deserving ly getting his head in front again in handicap company last time and the son of Tullymurry Act may be ready to follow up back in a standard level break race. He's fancied to turn handy at the very least on the rails and confirmed as a determined sort when on the bunny, another bold show beckons this evening.

Yarmouth

Popular Jessie (Trap 1) - 19.19 Yarmouth

It's fair to say POPULAR JESSIE's (Trap 1, 19.19) best days are behind her but she's no back number by any means, as she proved when landing back-to-back A5 contests in December. Not seen to anything like best effect last time, she's well-housed on the rail in a race lacking depth and it would be disappointing if she didn't prove capable of coming home in front.

Uncle Sim (Trap 6) - 20.08 Yarmouth

UNCLE SIM (Trap 6, 20.08) has steadily progressed in to a to- grade performer at Yarmouth, landing an A2 and noted staying on strongly in this grade of A1 last time. Certainly not devoid of early pace, the son of Ballymac Eske is fancied to turn handy at the bery least in this field and we're hopeful he can turn the screw from the ¾ point.

Im All Right (Trap 3) - 21.06 Yarmouth

IM ALL RIGHT (Trap 3, 21.06) on the back of A5 success in early February has proven a model of consistency in this grade of A4, again noted doing his best work at the finish when third last time. Her claims on balance hinge of gaining a clear run, particularly in the early exchanges but this is a contest lacking depth and another big run is likely.