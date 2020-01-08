Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 January

GUITARMAN CLINT (Trap 2) - 14:47 Belle Vue

GUITARMAN CLINT is on a losing run stretching back to September but, in his defence, he has been relatively lightly-raced since and endured a spell on sidelines. The son of Barefoot James highlighted he was on his way back when leading for most of the way last time before understandably tying up late in the day. Drawn outside a slow-breaking, inexperienced sort may well play to his strengths and he can be expected to knock a bit more off the time he clocked last time.

BLUE VIRGINIA (Trap 5) - 15:07 Belle Vue

BLUE VIRGINIA is a capable performer and capitalised in good style on the drop to A6 class on Boxing Day, scoring by three lengths. Given his form, it came as no surprise to see him go close again when runner-up in this grade last time. He boasts a 33% strike rate at this level and, with a good break, he can be expected to play a significant role again.

BELLE VUE BELLA (Trap 2) - 16:07 Belle Vue

BELLE VUE BELLA hasn't always convinced but, in truth, she is a better class operator than the grade of A8 suggests and may be worth chancing to bounce back. First-bend crowding has held her back in recent starts, but the daughter of Kinloch Brae can be seen in a much better light if granted a clear passage.