To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

NFL Playoffs Tips

Big Bash Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 January

Greyhounds running
The best bets on Wednesday come from Belle Vue
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Belle Vue on Wednesday...

"...she is a better class operator than the grade of A8 suggests..."

Timeform on Belle Vue Bella

GUITARMAN CLINT (Trap 2) - 14:47 Belle Vue

GUITARMAN CLINT is on a losing run stretching back to September but, in his defence, he has been relatively lightly-raced since and endured a spell on sidelines. The son of Barefoot James highlighted he was on his way back when leading for most of the way last time before understandably tying up late in the day. Drawn outside a slow-breaking, inexperienced sort may well play to his strengths and he can be expected to knock a bit more off the time he clocked last time.

BLUE VIRGINIA (Trap 5) - 15:07 Belle Vue

BLUE VIRGINIA is a capable performer and capitalised in good style on the drop to A6 class on Boxing Day, scoring by three lengths. Given his form, it came as no surprise to see him go close again when runner-up in this grade last time. He boasts a 33% strike rate at this level and, with a good break, he can be expected to play a significant role again.

BELLE VUE BELLA (Trap 2) - 16:07 Belle Vue

BELLE VUE BELLA hasn't always convinced but, in truth, she is a better class operator than the grade of A8 suggests and may be worth chancing to bounce back. First-bend crowding has held her back in recent starts, but the daughter of Kinloch Brae can be seen in a much better light if granted a clear passage.

Recommended bets

GUITARMAN CLINT (Trap 2) - 14:47 Belle Vue
BLUE VIRGINIA (Trap 5) - 15:07 Belle Vue
BELLE VUE BELLA (Trap 2) - 16:07 Belle Vue

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles