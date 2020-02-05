Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wednesday 5 February

Sund 5th Feb (A4 450m)
Wednesday 5 February, 6.22pm
Timeform select their three best bets from Sunderland on Wednesday...
"...she's deadly when getting on the bunny, and there is a good chance she'll be able to make all..."
Timeform on Wait For Us
ROSIES LAD (Trap 4) - 18:22 Sunderland
ROSIES LAD picked up A5 and A4 prizes in the space of a week in December and ran his best race since when second dropped back to this grade on Friday. A repeat of that sort of time should be good enough to see him come home in front.
WAIT FOR US (Trap 5) - 20:29 Sunderland
WAIT FOR US hasn't been seen to best effect of late, but her all-the-way wins in December when posting times of 28.06 and 28.01 show she's deadly when getting on the bunny, and there is a good chance she'll be able to make all tonight.
WITTON OPAL (Trap 4) - 20:59 Sunderland
The promising WITTON OPAL can make it four wins from five starts as she continues her climb up the ranks. She picked up the pieces with another victory in an eventful contest last week, avoiding the trouble and never in danger from the first bend. This is tougher again up into an A3 but she should be up to the task.
