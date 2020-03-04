To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wednesday 4 March

Dogs running
Timeform provide three bets on Wednesday
Timeform select their three best bets from Central Park and Hove on Wednesday...

"...today may be the day Wendy Short’s charge gets her head back in front..."

Timeform on Sahras Rio

MAIREADS BRAVE (Trap 1, 13:16 Central Park) only recently returned from a spell on the side-lines, he confirmed he still has plenty to offer when a strong finishing second in this grade eight days ago. He's entitled to strip fitter for that effort and, with winning form at a higher level to call upon, he can gain a handy position and turn the screw late on.

COME ON LILY (Trap 2, 14:12 Hove) doesn't always make life easy for herself with tardy exits from the boxes but she has a big engine and is more than capable when able to open up. Easily forgiven her latest run, the daughter of Taylors Sky was previously proving consistent, including in open company and we're hopeful with a degree of luck early doors, she can emerge victorious.

SAHRAS RIO (Trap 1, 15:49 Hove) was something of an eyecatcher when twice hitting the frame in this grade earlier in the year and today may be the day Wendy Short's charge gets her head back in front. Her latest effort is easily overlooked on account of trouble-in-running and that wasn't a bad run on the clock, so she's worth siding with.

Recommended bets

MAIREADS BRAVE (Trap 1) - 13:16 Central Park
COME ON LILY (Trap 2) - 14:12 Hove
SAHRAS RIO (Trap 1) - 15:49 Hove

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

CPark 4th Mar (A2 480m)

Wednesday 4 March, 11.01am

Market rules

1. Maireads Brave
2. Kentish Star
3. Courts Ad Lee
4. Tommys Storm
5. Decisive Dancer
6. Hollyoak Henry
Hove 4th Mar (A3 500m)

Wednesday 4 March, 2.12pm

Market rules

1. Sizzlers Joy
2. Come On Lily
3. Britania Ben
4. Amys Puma
5. Lightfoot Costa
6. Power Ranger
Hove 4th Mar (A6 500m)

Wednesday 4 March, 2.12pm

Market rules

1. Sahras Rio
2. Farloe Nova
3. Roughbeech Turbo
4. Border Flatwheel
5. Malbay Willow
6. Farran Majestic
Timeform,

