Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wednesday 4 March

MAIREADS BRAVE (Trap 1, 13:16 Central Park) only recently returned from a spell on the side-lines, he confirmed he still has plenty to offer when a strong finishing second in this grade eight days ago. He's entitled to strip fitter for that effort and, with winning form at a higher level to call upon, he can gain a handy position and turn the screw late on.

COME ON LILY (Trap 2, 14:12 Hove) doesn't always make life easy for herself with tardy exits from the boxes but she has a big engine and is more than capable when able to open up. Easily forgiven her latest run, the daughter of Taylors Sky was previously proving consistent, including in open company and we're hopeful with a degree of luck early doors, she can emerge victorious.

SAHRAS RIO (Trap 1, 15:49 Hove) was something of an eyecatcher when twice hitting the frame in this grade earlier in the year and today may be the day Wendy Short's charge gets her head back in front. Her latest effort is easily overlooked on account of trouble-in-running and that wasn't a bad run on the clock, so she's worth siding with.

