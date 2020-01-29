Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wednesday 29 January

CARRIGLAD JOKER (Trap 2) - 14.27 Belle Vue

CARRIGLAD JOKER has always operated in the lower grades but he does boast early pace as his most useful asset and having run a cracker when a head second in A8 last time, he's fancied to capitalise on a quick switch back to A9 class. The June 17' whelp has gained three of his four career successes in this class and we're hopeful he can break smartly, grab the rails and attempt to make every post a winning one.

LAVALLY KING (Trap 4) - 14.47 Belle Vue

LAVALLY KING made a pretty low-key start to his career at the Manchester circuit, yet to his credit, he has taken off in form terms of late, making a mockery of A6 company three starts back. A well beaten second in this grade last time, his effort is deserving of marking up on account of the winner doing a very flashy time and, with another good break, he ought to prove difficult to dislodge.

TYRUR JOYCE (Trap 4) - 16:27 Belle Vue

An A8 affair takes centre stage at 16.27 and, in a race lacking in unexposed sorts, Bev Heaton's TYRUR JOYCE is fancied to emerge victorious. A higher operator in his pomp, the son of Makeshift has knocked on the door in A7 company of late and the ease in class can work the oracle.