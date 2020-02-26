To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wednesday 26 February

Dogs in a finish
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday
Timeform select their three best bets from across the country on Wednesday...

"...largely reliable in this lower company and is fancied to regain the winning thread."

Timeform on Hazeldene Chip

SWIFT FANATIC (Trap 5) - 15.49 Hove

SWIFT FANATIC was slow to make an impact initially, unsurprising given his relative youth, yet he's a June 18' whelp firmly on the up now, winning in good style five days ago. He's from a litter not lacking for stamina and, with potential for better still, the son of Pat C Sabbath can be expected to make his mark again.

HAZELDENE CHIP (Trap 6) - 18.11 Belle Vue

HAZELDENE CHIP struggled to make an impact in A2 grade in recent weeks, yet Gary Griffiths' charge is largely reliable in this lower company and is fancied to regain the winning thread. Operating as the sole wide seed rates a plus, particularly outside a slow starter in trap 5, and given he's not reliant on an early lead, we're hopeful he can turn handy at the very least and put his stamina to good use from the ¾ point.

DARING MAURA (Trap 4) - 19.33 Doncaster

Having very much caught the eye on her penultimate start, DARING MAURA had little go right last time, bad crowding at the ¼ point stopping any chance she had. The daughter of Tullymurry Act is best treated as still in form and, granted a clear run, we're hopeful she can be seen in a much better light.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Hove 26th Feb (A3 500m)

Wednesday 26 February, 2.12pm

1. Love Can Happen
2. Bazinga Bruno
3. Sidaz Slippy
4. Swift Fiachra
5. Swift Fanatic
6. Joyita
BVue 26th Feb (A3 470m)

Wednesday 26 February, 2.08pm

1. Ballymac Image
2. Burnt Oak Bazel
3. Hoxa Boom
4. Ishealiveyet
5. Memories Model
6. Hazeldene Chip
Donc 26th Feb (B4 450m)

Wednesday 26 February, 6.27pm

1. Drumcrow Bucko
2. Firestorm
3. Poolie Anna
4. Daring Maura
5. Russanda Gold
6. Heavens Rocket
Timeform,

