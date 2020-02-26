Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wednesday 26 February

SWIFT FANATIC (Trap 5) - 15.49 Hove

SWIFT FANATIC was slow to make an impact initially, unsurprising given his relative youth, yet he's a June 18' whelp firmly on the up now, winning in good style five days ago. He's from a litter not lacking for stamina and, with potential for better still, the son of Pat C Sabbath can be expected to make his mark again.

HAZELDENE CHIP (Trap 6) - 18.11 Belle Vue

HAZELDENE CHIP struggled to make an impact in A2 grade in recent weeks, yet Gary Griffiths' charge is largely reliable in this lower company and is fancied to regain the winning thread. Operating as the sole wide seed rates a plus, particularly outside a slow starter in trap 5, and given he's not reliant on an early lead, we're hopeful he can turn handy at the very least and put his stamina to good use from the ¾ point.

DARING MAURA (Trap 4) - 19.33 Doncaster

Having very much caught the eye on her penultimate start, DARING MAURA had little go right last time, bad crowding at the ¼ point stopping any chance she had. The daughter of Tullymurry Act is best treated as still in form and, granted a clear run, we're hopeful she can be seen in a much better light.