Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wednesday 22 January

Derrygreen Jet (Trap 6, 19.05) is readily established as an A6 performer, so with a reappearance spin under his belt we're hopeful the son of Hondo Black can strip fitter and regain the winning thread. His latest effort 5 days ago was his first competitive start since late November and, with a 50% strike rate to call upon in this class it would be disappointing for him not to make his presence felt.

A high-end grader over 4 bends Roedhelm Cosmic (Trap 3, 20.08) unsurprisingly packs a strong finish over the 250-metre trip, finishing second in this grade last time despite some early crowding. His make-up in the white jacket this evening looks a good one and a clear passage can see him make a bold bid.

Iron Mike (Trap 3, 21.22) finds the 435-metre trip at the limit of his stamina but in fairness all 3 of his career victories have come at a higher level and, on the back of some consistent displays he is fancied to come out on top. The son of Ballymac Vic boasts early pace as his most useful asset and with claims of seizing the early lead, we're hopeful he will have enough in reserve come the business end of the race.

