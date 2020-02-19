To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Fury v Wilder Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wednesday 19 February

Dogs in a finish
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday
Join today

Timeform head to Belle Vue and Doncaster for their three best bets on Wednesday...

"...his most potent asset seemingly his strong-running style."

Timeform on Brendans Panther

BRENDANS PANTHER (Trap 5) - 17.22 Belle Vue

BRENDANS PANTHER found some improvement when scoring twice around the turn of the year, his most potent asset seemingly his strong-running style. He's proven a model of consistency of late, runner-up on three of his last four starts and he can deservedly resume winning ways.

RUSSANDA BESS (Trap 6) - 20.06 Doncaster

RUSSANDA BESS, a facile winner in B4 class late last month, highlighted she'll be a big player at this level when runner-up nine days ago. A low-mileage youngster with plenty more to come, she was noted doing excellent late work on that occasion and with a better break and a clear run, she can resume progress again.

KNOWALLJOE (Trap 6) - 20.38 Doncaster

KNOWALLJOE arrives on a losing run stretching back to December but in truth, his consistency has largely been hard to knock, and this may be his chance to regain the winning thread. His draw as the sole wide seed looks a good one this evening, and we're hopeful with a swift exit from the boxes, he can be seen to good effect.

Recommended bets

BRENDANS PANTHER (Trap 5) - 17.22 Belle Vue
RUSSANDA BESS (Trap 6) - 20.06 Doncaster
KNOWALLJOE (Trap 6) - 20.38 Doncaster

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles