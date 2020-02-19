Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wednesday 19 February

BRENDANS PANTHER (Trap 5) - 17.22 Belle Vue

BRENDANS PANTHER found some improvement when scoring twice around the turn of the year, his most potent asset seemingly his strong-running style. He's proven a model of consistency of late, runner-up on three of his last four starts and he can deservedly resume winning ways.

RUSSANDA BESS (Trap 6) - 20.06 Doncaster

RUSSANDA BESS, a facile winner in B4 class late last month, highlighted she'll be a big player at this level when runner-up nine days ago. A low-mileage youngster with plenty more to come, she was noted doing excellent late work on that occasion and with a better break and a clear run, she can resume progress again.

KNOWALLJOE (Trap 6) - 20.38 Doncaster

KNOWALLJOE arrives on a losing run stretching back to December but in truth, his consistency has largely been hard to knock, and this may be his chance to regain the winning thread. His draw as the sole wide seed looks a good one this evening, and we're hopeful with a swift exit from the boxes, he can be seen to good effect.