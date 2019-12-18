Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wednesday 18 December

DIRRAGH CORNER (Trap 5) - 18:47 Peterborough

Peterborough's evening RPGTV card is the destination for all three smartplays, with DIRRAGH CORNER hopefully getting us off to a strong start in the opening A6 at 18.47. This 435m circuit still favours the front runners and on our predicted sectionals, Dirragh Corner should lead up. Having been plying his trade in A4/5 company of late, this also represents a welcome drop in class.

BLACKSTONE TRIXI (Trap 1) - 19:05 Peterborough

We know plenty about all six runners in the D4 contest at 19.05, but fresh from a productive spell over the standard trip, BLACKSTONE TRIXI can hopefully continue the good work back sprinting. The selection boasts a good record from the red jacket and is well up to taking this on the clock.

BAY CITY VIPER (Trap 5) - 21:06 Peterborough

BAY CITY VIPER has yet to taste success, but he did well to get within a short head in a blanket finish last week considering he didn't exactly ping the lids. He has time on his side and takes on largely-exposed types in the 21.06, so an opening win could be forthcoming.