Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wednesday 15 January

Dogs head-on
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday
Timeform provide three selections from Belle Vue on Wednesday...

"There rates a strong possibility that he can blaze the trail from the orange jacket..."

Timeform on Blue Virginia

SHAWNEE (Trap 5) - 14.27 Belle Vue

SHAWNEE established herself as a solid A2 operator during the autumn and in truth deservedly regained the winning thread in this grade of A3 on Boxing Day, breaking smartly and scoring convincingly. Remaining in this grade subsequently, she's performed with credit both starts since and with another swift exit from the boxes, she should prove tough to dislodge.

BLUE VIRGINIA (Trap 5) - 15.07 Belle Vue

BLUE VIRGINIA had been in good form prior to his latest run, yet he can hardly be judged harshly on that run, breaking well only to be struck into at the first bend. There rates a strong possibility that he can blaze the trail from the orange jacket again this afternoon and, provided he emerges unscathed around bends one and two, the son of Droopys Nidge can be seen in a much better light.

BELLE VUE BELLA (Trap 3) - 17.06 Belle Vue

BELLE VUE BELLA was a good winner for this column seven days ago when scoring in A8 company and, given she was visually impressive that day, we're willing to side with her to follow up. The make-up of the race suggests the switch to the white jacket will hold no fears and, in a race lacking depth, Paul Webster's charge holds solid claims.

Timeform,

