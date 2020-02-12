Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wednesday 12 February

Monm 12th Feb (A4 480m)
Wednesday 12 February, 2.06pm
|1. Slaneyside Toffy
|2. Cefn Emma
|3. Mega
|4. Movealong Friend
|5. Munie Theresa
|6. Mo Cara Supreme
Timeform provide their best bets from Monmore and Peterborough on Wednesday. . .
"...entitled to improve further on the clock and she may be worth chancing..."
Timeform on Mrs Patch
MEGA battled well to resume winning ways in A5 company on her latest start and, to be fair, deserved her effort marking up when a close-up fourth in this class latest, having had a less-than-ideal passage. That effort highlighted her current well-being and with a better run around bends one and two, another bold bid for the gold medal can be expected this afternoon.
KOOGA KANYE (Trap 6) - 18.47 Peterborough
KOOGA KANYE found the four-bend trip of 435 metres at the limit of his stamina, yet to his credit was steadily progressive in defeat over that distance. Easily forgiven his opening pair of sprint exploits, it was hard not to be impressed with his five ¼ length success in D5 company seven days ago. A June 18' youngster, he's highly likely got more to offer, particularly in this discipline, and we're siding with David Pruh's charge to get the job done.
MRS PATCH (Trap 6) - 20.51 Peterborough
A dual winner when starting her career at Sheffield, MRS PATCH displayed early pace as her most useful asset around the turn of the year. The daughter of Taylors Sky has steadily been familiarising herself with demands of Peterborough, improving plenty with each C&D trial. A July 18' whelp, she's entitled to improve further on the clock and she may be worth chancing to make a good fist of things out wide.
MEGA (Trap 3) - 16.19 Monmore
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
