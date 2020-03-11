Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wednesday 11 March

JESSES DIVA (Trap 1) - 19:05 Peterborough

JESSES DIVA stands out on our figures in the 19:05 event. She was a fine third in a bunch finish in the race won by the thriving Bree here on Friday and won't be long in winning in this grade again judged on that.

BREE (Trap 4) - 20:37 Peterborough

BREE is going from strength to strength and continued her climb up the grades with that all-the-way A5 victory five days ago. Her stay in A4s could be a short one as well as she bids for her fourth successive win.

WESTMINSTER LIVE (Trap 5) - 21:22 Peterborough

WESTMINSTER LIVE has been ticking over nicely since his two victories in January and tonight's race could prove to be a good opening, so he is taken to resume winning ways in this sprint.