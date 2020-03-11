To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wednesday 11 March

Dogs in a finish
Timeform pick out the best bets at Peterborough
Timeform identify the best three bets at Peterborough on Wednesday...

"...won't be long in winning in this grade again..."

Timeform on Jesses Diva

JESSES DIVA (Trap 1) - 19:05 Peterborough

JESSES DIVA stands out on our figures in the 19:05 event. She was a fine third in a bunch finish in the race won by the thriving Bree here on Friday and won't be long in winning in this grade again judged on that.

BREE (Trap 4) - 20:37 Peterborough

BREE is going from strength to strength and continued her climb up the grades with that all-the-way A5 victory five days ago. Her stay in A4s could be a short one as well as she bids for her fourth successive win.

WESTMINSTER LIVE (Trap 5) - 21:22 Peterborough

WESTMINSTER LIVE has been ticking over nicely since his two victories in January and tonight's race could prove to be a good opening, so he is taken to resume winning ways in this sprint.

Recommended bets

JESSES DIVA (Trap 1) - 19:05 Peterborough
BREE (Trap 4) - 20:37 Peterborough
WESTMINSTER LIVE (Trap 5) - 21:22 Peterborough

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

