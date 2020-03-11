Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wednesday 11 March

Pboro 11th Mar (A5 435m)
Wednesday 11 March, 6.47pm
|1. Jesses Diva
|2. Forest Lydia
|3. Maybeanothertime
|4. Maura
|5. Lodge Maid
|6. Headford Annie
Timeform identify the best three bets at Peterborough on Wednesday...
"...won't be long in winning in this grade again..."
Timeform on Jesses Diva
JESSES DIVA (Trap 1) - 19:05 Peterborough
JESSES DIVA stands out on our figures in the 19:05 event. She was a fine third in a bunch finish in the race won by the thriving Bree here on Friday and won't be long in winning in this grade again judged on that.
BREE (Trap 4) - 20:37 Peterborough
BREE is going from strength to strength and continued her climb up the grades with that all-the-way A5 victory five days ago. Her stay in A4s could be a short one as well as she bids for her fourth successive win.
WESTMINSTER LIVE (Trap 5) - 21:22 Peterborough
WESTMINSTER LIVE has been ticking over nicely since his two victories in January and tonight's race could prove to be a good opening, so he is taken to resume winning ways in this sprint.
|1. Onthego Blu
|2. Breeze
|3. Clarina Bud
|4. Bree
|5. Beech Hill Jet
|6. Cookie Crossan
|1. Castell Buddy
|2. Geelo Mazzy
|3. Very Smart
|4. Bawnogue Tully
|5. Westminster Live
|6. Magical Jane