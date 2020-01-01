To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Big Bash Tips

World Darts Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wednesday 1 January

Greyhounds running
The three best bets come from Sunderland on New Year's Day
Join today
View market

Timeform provide three selections from Sunderland on Wednesday...

"...she never got a chance to open up last time..."

Timeform on Annagh Beauty

ROSIES LAD (Trap 5) - 20:13 Sunderland

ROSIES LAD (T5) can bounce back to winning ways in the 20:13. He's not been seen to best effect in a couple of A3s since winning twice at the start of December but should be more than good enough in this grade and is capable of a big run without any slip ups.

ANNAGH BEAUTY (Trap 2) - 20:59 Sunderland

ANNAGH BEAUTY (T2) can finally grab A1 glory in the 20:59 contest. She never got a chance to open up last time but did well when chasing home the classy Satley Duke before that and has a prize like this in her.

JILLBELLS (Trap 1) - 21:14 Sunderland

JILLBELLS (T1) drops in class in the 21:14 and can come out on top. She went close in an A5 before Christmas and a performance like that again should see her home in front.

Recommended bets

ROSIES LAD (Trap 5) - 20:13 Sunderland
ANNAGH BEAUTY (Trap 2) - 20:59 Sunderland
JILLBELLS (Trap 1) - 21:14 Sunderland

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles