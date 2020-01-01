Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Wednesday 1 January

ROSIES LAD (Trap 5) - 20:13 Sunderland

ROSIES LAD (T5) can bounce back to winning ways in the 20:13. He's not been seen to best effect in a couple of A3s since winning twice at the start of December but should be more than good enough in this grade and is capable of a big run without any slip ups.

ANNAGH BEAUTY (Trap 2) - 20:59 Sunderland

ANNAGH BEAUTY (T2) can finally grab A1 glory in the 20:59 contest. She never got a chance to open up last time but did well when chasing home the classy Satley Duke before that and has a prize like this in her.

JILLBELLS (Trap 1) - 21:14 Sunderland

JILLBELLS (T1) drops in class in the 21:14 and can come out on top. She went close in an A5 before Christmas and a performance like that again should see her home in front.