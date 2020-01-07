Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tuesday 7 January

PITCH FORK (Trap 4) - 18.29 Poole

PITCH FORK isn't the force of old but he's been a reliable grader as a rule and at this low level of A7 he should be ultra-competitive. Sandwiched between a couple of moderate breakers, he has an excellent chance of turning handy at the very least, and it will be disappointing if he cannot feature.

DERRAGH ROBIN (Trap 6) - 20.08 Poole

DERRAGH ROBIN is a pretty solid operator in the higher grades over four bends and, in truth has done her winning in sprints at a higher level than this grade of D3. Enjoying a prolonged consistent spell since the middle of last month, she's usually reliable at the boxes, and is fancied to emerge victorious.

BALLYMAC AMBROSE (Trap 4) - 20.44 Sheffield

BALLYMAC AMBROSE is firmly established as the leading light at Belle Vue, equalling the track record at the Manchester circuit back in August. Unsurprisingly, the son of Ballymac Best has had no problem in translating his high-class form to other venues, including over this course and distance. Bev Heaton's charge can be expected to turn handy at the very least this evening and he can stamp his class on proceedings from halfway.