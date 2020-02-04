Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tuesday 4 February

ESQUIRE BASIL (Trap 6) - 13.22 Central Park

ESQUIRE BASIL readily justified favouritism in this grade last month and only a couple of moderate breaks have held him back subsequently. However, he's better than those exploits indicate, and with a good record in the grade to call upon, we're hopeful he can put it all together once more and come out on top.

DECISIVE DIEGO (Trap 5) - 13.39 Central Park

Following back-to-back victories upon arriving at Central Park, DECISIVE DIEGO has found trouble-in-running a barrier to further success, yet has hardly been disgraced. Today's A2 contest hardly rates the strongest on paper and, granted a clear passage from the orange jacket, the son of Laughill Blake is fancied to play a lead role.

GEELO VIOLET (Trap 2) - 20.59 Sheffield

GEELO VIOLET hasn't tasted success since mid-December, a facile success in this grade of A7. Yet in truth she hasn't exactly had it all her own way subsequently, crowding undoing her chance in this company latest. The daughter of Kinloch Brae may need to play second fiddle initially with Stunning Ivy (Trap 1) on her inner, but she's not reliant on an early lead and can announce her presence from the half way point.