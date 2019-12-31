Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tuesday 31 December

RUSSIA WITH LOVE (Trap 3) - 16:27 Sunderland

RUSSIA WITH LOVE (T3) is selected to land a compressed two-bend handicap. Unusually for races of this nature, traps 1, 2 and 3 are each awarded three metres respectively. Russia For Love holds the aces on the clock, so he should get to the bend first in the 16.27 contest before repelling all comers.

ITSALLABOUTMARY (Trap 1) - 17:06 Sunderland

ITSALLABOUTMARY (T1) hasn't been at the very top of her game post-seasonal absence, so comes with risks attached, but the grader has lent a hand with this proven A2 performer dipping into A3 company. That can only help her cause so she's worth risking in the 17.06, while market confidence would certainly add weight to her claims.

FAHEE JESS (Trap 3) - 17:22 Sunderland

A strike rate of 2/20 is clearly pretty ordinary, but following a spell in handicaps FAHEE JESS (T3) looks to have been handed a suitable opening back grading in A5 class. A success in A4 company during the summer underlines that Fahee Jess is a notch above this level, and, though this strong stayer needs a bit of luck over this relatively-sharp 450m trip, she looks the way to go in the 17.22 affair.

