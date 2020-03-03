Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tuesday 3 March

KILLURAN SADIE (Trap 2) - 13.57 Central Park

KILLURAN SADIE has proved steadily progressive at a low level of late and, operating on the front end in handicap company she's fancied to continue the good work. The daughter of Skywalker Puma should soon be bowling along in front and we're hopeful she will have enough in reserve come the business end.

DROOPYS STORM (Trap 6) - 18.39 Sheffield

DROOPYS STORM was readily outpointed on his most recent outing, yet that was a race won in a remarkably fast time for the grade, and we think Barrie Draper's charge will be seen in a much better light this evening. A winner on his penultimate start, he's fancied to lead on the outside granted the drop back down in grade and come home in front.

CONEY KUONI (Trap 2) - 19.42 Sheffield

CONEY KUONI only just failed to capitalise on the drop in to A2 company seven days ago and, given he's entitled to be that little bit sharper again, we're hopeful he can emerge victorious this evening. A strong-running sort, a clear run around the opening bends should see him announce his presence from the ¾ point.