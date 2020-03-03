To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tuesday 3 March

Dogs in a finish
Timeform provide three bets on Tuesday
Timeform select their three best bets from Central Park and Sheffield on Tuesday...

"...a clear run around the opening bends should see him announce his presence from the ¾ point."

Timeform on Coney Kuoni

KILLURAN SADIE (Trap 2) - 13.57 Central Park

KILLURAN SADIE has proved steadily progressive at a low level of late and, operating on the front end in handicap company she's fancied to continue the good work. The daughter of Skywalker Puma should soon be bowling along in front and we're hopeful she will have enough in reserve come the business end.

DROOPYS STORM (Trap 6) - 18.39 Sheffield

DROOPYS STORM was readily outpointed on his most recent outing, yet that was a race won in a remarkably fast time for the grade, and we think Barrie Draper's charge will be seen in a much better light this evening. A winner on his penultimate start, he's fancied to lead on the outside granted the drop back down in grade and come home in front.

CONEY KUONI (Trap 2) - 19.42 Sheffield

CONEY KUONI only just failed to capitalise on the drop in to A2 company seven days ago and, given he's entitled to be that little bit sharper again, we're hopeful he can emerge victorious this evening. A strong-running sort, a clear run around the opening bends should see him announce his presence from the ¾ point.

Recommended bets

KILLURAN SADIE (Trap 2) - 13.57 Central Park
DROOPYS STORM (Trap 6) - 18.39 Sheffield
CONEY KUONI (Trap 2) - 19.42 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

