To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Australian Open Tips

Super Bowl LIV Tips

Big Bash Tips

FA Cup Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tuesday 28 January

Dogs head-on
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday
Join today
View market

Timeform head to Monmore and Sheffield for their three best bets on Tuesday...

"...he may well be able to stamp his class on this field."

Timeform on Newinn Buzz

SUPREME PARKER (Trap 3) - 14.06 Monmore

SUPREME PARKER has proven a model of consistency in recent weeks and was far from disgraced when up with the lead throughout before going down by 1 ¼ lengths on his most recent outing. It's feasible to think the son of Tyrur Big Mike will turn handy at the very least and today may well be the day he resumes winning ways.

GEORDIE BOY (Trap 1) - 17.54 Monmore

GEORDIE BOY isn't a prolific scorer but it's worth noting his last victory was in A1 company. With that in mind, operating down in A2 class rates an obvious plus and the son of Romeo Recruit may be ready to resume winning ways. He lost little caste in defeat after a less-than-ideal passage last time and, with claims of holding an excellent position to the corner, we're hopeful he can build up an advantage and have enough in reserve on the run for home.

NEWINN BUZZ (Trap 4) - 20.59 Sheffield

NEWINN BUZZ arrives at Sheffield having endured an interrupted spell since late last year, yet we know enough about Barrie Draper's charge to suggest he's more than capable at D1 level. He promises to come forward from his reappearance effort 11 days ago and with a better break, he may well be able to stamp his class on this field.

Recommended bets

SUPREME PARKER (Trap 3) - 14.06 Monmore
GEORDIE BOY (Trap 1) - 17.54 Monmore
NEWINN BUZZ (Trap 4) - 20.59 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Read past articles