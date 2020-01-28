Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tuesday 28 January

SUPREME PARKER (Trap 3) - 14.06 Monmore

SUPREME PARKER has proven a model of consistency in recent weeks and was far from disgraced when up with the lead throughout before going down by 1 ¼ lengths on his most recent outing. It's feasible to think the son of Tyrur Big Mike will turn handy at the very least and today may well be the day he resumes winning ways.

GEORDIE BOY (Trap 1) - 17.54 Monmore

GEORDIE BOY isn't a prolific scorer but it's worth noting his last victory was in A1 company. With that in mind, operating down in A2 class rates an obvious plus and the son of Romeo Recruit may be ready to resume winning ways. He lost little caste in defeat after a less-than-ideal passage last time and, with claims of holding an excellent position to the corner, we're hopeful he can build up an advantage and have enough in reserve on the run for home.

NEWINN BUZZ (Trap 4) - 20.59 Sheffield

NEWINN BUZZ arrives at Sheffield having endured an interrupted spell since late last year, yet we know enough about Barrie Draper's charge to suggest he's more than capable at D1 level. He promises to come forward from his reappearance effort 11 days ago and with a better break, he may well be able to stamp his class on this field.