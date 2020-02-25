To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tuesday 25 February

Dogs running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday
Timeform select their two best bets from Sheffield and Crayford on Tuesday...

"He looks set to dominate the inside..."

Timeform on Runaway Mac

Clarens Pippa (Trap 3) - 20.27 Crayford

At Crayford the 20.27 can go to T3 Clarens Pippa. The selection was a winner in A6 grade in the autumn before her break but now finds herself in A8 company. Her last two outings have been promising considering the amount of time she was off the track and she ought to be cherry ripe now facing this much easier task.

Runaway Mac (Trap 2) - 20.29 Sheffield

Back at Sheffield we are keen on the prospects of T2 Runaway Mac in the 20.29. The selection brings the best last-time-out form to the table and while that doesn't always translate into a win, if he is on top form he is a notch above these rivals. He looks set to dominate the inside with a slower starter on his inside and might find his kennelmate in the black giving him most to think about.

Recommended bets

Clarens Pippa (Trap 3) - 20.27 Crayford
Runaway Mac (Trap 2) - 20.29 Sheffield

Timeform,

