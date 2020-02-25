Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tuesday 25 February

Clarens Pippa (Trap 3) - 20.27 Crayford

At Crayford the 20.27 can go to T3 Clarens Pippa. The selection was a winner in A6 grade in the autumn before her break but now finds herself in A8 company. Her last two outings have been promising considering the amount of time she was off the track and she ought to be cherry ripe now facing this much easier task.

Runaway Mac (Trap 2) - 20.29 Sheffield

Back at Sheffield we are keen on the prospects of T2 Runaway Mac in the 20.29. The selection brings the best last-time-out form to the table and while that doesn't always translate into a win, if he is on top form he is a notch above these rivals. He looks set to dominate the inside with a slower starter on his inside and might find his kennelmate in the black giving him most to think about.

