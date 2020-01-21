Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tuesday 21 January

SHARPYS VINNY (Trap 6) - 18.39 Sheffield

SHARPYS VINNY utilised his useful early pace to good advantage when landing back-to-back A2 contests around the turn of the year and has been consistent in similar company subsequently. Operating as the sole wide seed, as well as dropping back in trip are both positive factors and, with another slick break, John Sharp's charge can make his presence felt.

THE OTHER REX (Trap 5) - 20.29 Sheffield

Following a short spell on the side-lines, THE OTHER REX has been impressive in landing each of his last two starts, including when making the breakthrough at open class level seven days ago. The return to the orange jacket will hold no fears for Barrie Draper's charge and another slick exit from the boxes can see him boss matters from lid rise.

TOWNSPARK PUMA (Trap 5) - 20.44 Sheffield

A top-end grader at Belle Vue, TOWNSPARK PUMA found open company tough going initially. Back on track in graded company since, the daughter of Skywalker Puma ran well when runner-up in a C&D maiden last week, noted keeping on to good effect. Obviously, the return to A4 class is a major plus and, with sound claims of turning front rank, we're hopeful she can put up a bold showing.