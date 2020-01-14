Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tuesday 14 January

WILLY THE RAM (Trap 1) - 18.55 Sheffield

WILLY THE RAM was hit hard by the grader on the back of a facile debut success at Swindon back in November, yet, to his credit, he displayed he was a further improved model when landing his last competitive start at the same venue last month. His trials around Owlerton have been solid as opposed to spectacular but he promises to improve further and, debuting in A6 grade we're confident he can take another step forward and emerge victorious.

INCA CONEY (Trap 4) - 19.09 Sheffield

INCA CONEY is clearly a very forward youngster, highlighted by her very slick exits from the boxes over four bends in recent weeks. In truth, the 500-metre trip was looking at the limit of her stamina. However, she's been impressive for the switch to sprinting, again displaying a fine burst of early speed to land a maiden contest seven days ago. Being a June whelp she can be expected to come forward again as she gains further experience and we're hopeful she can come home in front again taking on her fellow youngsters.

THE OTHER REX (Trap 6) - 19.26 Sheffield

THE OTHER REX was pretty quick to display useful form following his switch from Ireland late last summer, and rather belatedly opened his account dropped into A2 company four days ago, breaking smartly and always having matters in hand. He's done even better at a higher level already and, back in maiden open company, we're hopeful he can again boss matters on the wide outside.