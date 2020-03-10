Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tuesday 10 March

COONOUGH KID (Trap 4) - 18:55 Sheffield

COONOUGH KID (T4) is an appealing proposition in the A4 at 18:55. He looked to be going places when registering back-to-back wins in January but unfortunately suffered a fall last month. A recent solo trial over two bends should have restored confidence and, if that's the case, he ought to progress beyond this class.

OUR BOY WALKER (Trap 2) - 19:09 Sheffield

On our figures OUR BOY WALKER (T2) clocked a big personal best when landing a D2 contest in decisive fashion last week. With that in mind it's surprising to see the grader pitch him in at this level again and, against mainly exposed rivals, his claims are fairly obvious.

SWIFT PERPLEX (Trap 5) - 20:13 Sheffield



After a little break during the winter, SWIFT PERPLEX (T5) stepped up markedly on his comeback run when landing an A4 last week. That was a really good performance given the trouble he encountered early and, in the same grade, he's fancied to cut these rivals down.