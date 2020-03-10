To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Betfair Exchange Live with the Racing Post

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Tuesday 10 March

Timeform pick out the best bets at Sheffield
Join today
View market

Timeform identify the best three bets at Sheffield on Tuesday...

"...his claims are fairly obvious..."

Timeform on Our Boy Walker

COONOUGH KID (Trap 4) - 18:55 Sheffield

COONOUGH KID (T4) is an appealing proposition in the A4 at 18:55. He looked to be going places when registering back-to-back wins in January but unfortunately suffered a fall last month. A recent solo trial over two bends should have restored confidence and, if that's the case, he ought to progress beyond this class.

OUR BOY WALKER (Trap 2) - 19:09 Sheffield

On our figures OUR BOY WALKER (T2) clocked a big personal best when landing a D2 contest in decisive fashion last week. With that in mind it's surprising to see the grader pitch him in at this level again and, against mainly exposed rivals, his claims are fairly obvious.

SWIFT PERPLEX (Trap 5) - 20:13 Sheffield

After a little break during the winter, SWIFT PERPLEX (T5) stepped up markedly on his comeback run when landing an A4 last week. That was a really good performance given the trouble he encountered early and, in the same grade, he's fancied to cut these rivals down.

Recommended bets

COONOUGH KID (Trap 4) - 18:55 Sheffield
OUR BOY WALKER (Trap 2) - 19:09 Sheffield
SWIFT PERPLEX (Trap 5) - 20:13 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 10th Mar (A4 500m)

Tuesday 10 March, 6.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Nedser Said
2. Neamstown Rita
3. Sonic Bear
4. Coonough Kid
5. Townparks Puma
6. Sharpys Hawk
Up
Down

Bet slip

Sheff 10th Mar (D2 280m)

Tuesday 10 March, 6.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Liskey Lane
2. Our Boy Walker
3. Mata Hari
4. Springside Niamh
5. Kingswood Folly
6. Hogans Boy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Sheff 10th Mar (A4 500m)

Tuesday 10 March, 6.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Tromora Loch
2. Lightfoot Tyler
3. Miriams Flyer
4. Barnish Dilly
5. Swift Perplex
6. Chosen Destiny
Up
Down

Bet slip

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Read past articles